“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”

JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM) offers a useful case study in long-term equity compounding. Over the five-year period beginning in July 2021, a $10,000 investment in JPM shares grew to $24,071.83 with dividends reinvested, underscoring how total return can be driven by both capital appreciation and cash distributions.

The broader point is straightforward: short-term market outcomes are unpredictable, but a multi-year holding period can materially change the economics of an investment. For a large-cap bank such as JPMorgan, that return profile reflects not only movement in the share price, but also the contribution of recurring dividends reinvested over time.

JPM 5-Year Return Details

JPM 5-Year Return Details Start date: 07/12/2021 $10,000



07/12/2021 $24,071



07/09/2026 End date: 07/09/2026 Start price/share: $158.00 End price/share: $335.47 Starting shares: 63.29 Ending shares: 71.76 Dividends reinvested/share: $23.70 Total return: 140.72% Average annual return: 19.23% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $24,071.83

On these assumptions, the investment more than doubled over five years. The annualized return of 19.23% is particularly notable because it captures the effect of compounding rather than simply the headline gain in the share price. A cumulative total return of 140.72% means that both price appreciation and reinvested dividends materially contributed to the outcome.

[These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

What Drove the JPMorgan Total Return?

JPMorgan’s five-year result came from two return streams:

Share price appreciation: the stock rose from $158.00 to $335.47 per share.

the stock rose from $158.00 to $335.47 per share. Dividend income: the company paid a total of $23.70 per share over the holding period, with those distributions assumed to be reinvested.

Reinvestment matters because it increases the share count over time. In this example, the original 63.29 shares grew to 71.76 shares by the end of the period. That higher share count then participates in any subsequent dividend payments and price appreciation, which is the core mechanism behind dividend compounding.

Why Dividend Reinvestment Changes the Outcome

Looking only at the stock price can understate the full economic return generated by a bank stock such as JPMorgan. Cash dividends are a meaningful part of shareholder return, especially over longer holding periods. When reinvested, those dividends purchase additional shares on each ex-dividend cycle, creating a larger base for future compounding.

In practical terms, total return is often the more useful measure than price return alone because it reflects the complete value received by the shareholder. That is particularly relevant for mature financial institutions that combine earnings power, capital returns, and periodic dividend increases over time.

Current Yield and Yield on Cost

Based on the most recent annualized dividend rate of $6.00 per share, JPM has a current yield of approximately 1.79%. Current yield measures the annual dividend relative to the current share price and provides a snapshot of the income rate available at today’s market value.

A separate concept is yield on cost, which compares the current annualized dividend to the original purchase price. Using the $158.00 starting price in this example, the indicated yield on cost is about 3.80%. That figure illustrates how dividend growth can improve the income profile of a long-held position even when the stock’s current market yield appears modest.

What This JPMorgan Example Illustrates

This five-year JPMorgan return profile highlights several enduring features of long-term equity investing:

Time horizon matters: short-term volatility may be significant, but multi-year holding periods can produce very different outcomes.

short-term volatility may be significant, but multi-year holding periods can produce very different outcomes. Total return is broader than price change: dividends can represent a meaningful share of cumulative gains.

dividends can represent a meaningful share of cumulative gains. Compounding is incremental: reinvestment works gradually through additional share accumulation, not through a single event.

reinvestment works gradually through additional share accumulation, not through a single event. Large financial institutions can deliver both income and capital appreciation: bank stocks are often evaluated on both dimensions.

None of that guarantees a similar result over the next five years. It does, however, show why disciplined holding periods and a focus on total return can be more informative than short-run market noise.

One final reminder on market timing comes from Mark Twain:

“October is one of the peculiarly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” — Mark Twain