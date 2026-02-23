Investors can learn a lot from Warren Buffett, whose above quote teaches the importance of thinking about investment time horizon, and asking ourselves before buying any given stock: can we envision holding onto it for years — even a two-decade holding period possibly?

Suppose a “buy-and-hold” investor was considering an investment into JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM) back in 2006: back then, such an investor may have been pondering this very same question. Had they answered “yes” to a full two-decade investment time horizon and then actually held for these past 20 years, here’s how that investment would have turned out.

JPM 20-Year Return Details Start date: 02/23/2006 $10,000



02/23/2006 $126,623



02/20/2026 End date: 02/20/2026 Start price/share: $41.11 End price/share: $310.79 Starting shares: 243.25 Ending shares: 407.64 Dividends reinvested/share: $47.92 Total return: 1,166.91% Average annual return: 13.53% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $126,623.62

As shown above, the two-decade investment result worked out quite well, with an annualized rate of return of 13.53%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 20 years ago into $126,623.62 today (as of 02/20/2026). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 1,166.91% (something to think about: how might JPM shares perform over the next 20 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Many investors out there refuse to own any stock that lacks a dividend; in the case of JPMorgan Chase & Co, investors have received $47.92/share in dividends these past 20 years examined in the exercise above. This means total return was driven not just by share price, but also by the dividends received (and what the investor did with those dividends). For this exercise, what we’ve done with the dividends is to assume they are reinvestted — i.e. used to purchase additional shares (the calculations use closing price on ex-date).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 6/share, we calculate that JPM has a current yield of approximately 1.93%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 6 against the original $41.11/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 4.69%.

Here’s one more great investment quote before you go:

“Every day that you’re not selling an asset in your portfolio, you’re choosing to buy it.” — Sam Zell