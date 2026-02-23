“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”

The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a decade-long holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NASD: KDP)? Today, we examine the outcome of a decade-long investment into the stock back in 2016.

KDP 10-Year Return Details Start date: 02/23/2016 $10,000



02/23/2016 $22,987



02/20/2026 End date: 02/20/2026 Start price/share: $92.09 End price/share: $29.54 Starting shares: 108.59 Ending shares: 778.31 Dividends reinvested/share: $114.40 Total return: 129.91% Average annual return: 8.68% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $22,987.74

As we can see, the decade-long investment result worked out well, with an annualized rate of return of 8.68%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $22,987.74 today (as of 02/20/2026). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 129.91% (something to think about: how might KDP shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Notice that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc paid investors a total of $114.40/share in dividends over the 10 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of .92/share, we calculate that KDP has a current yield of approximately 3.11%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of .92 against the original $92.09/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 3.38%.

More investment wisdom to ponder:

“If I’ve learned one thing in this life it’s this: even if you lose, don’t lose the lesson.” — Daymond John