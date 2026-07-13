“When we own portions of outstanding businesses with outstanding managements, our favorite holding period is forever.”

A 20-year holding period is a useful test of how a large bank stock performs across multiple market cycles. For Bank of America Corp (NYSE: BAC), a buy-and-hold investment made in July 2006 produced a positive total return, but the outcome was more modest than many investors might expect from a two-decade span. Including dividend reinvestment, a $10,000 investment grew to $18,851.79 as of 07/10/2026.

That translates to a total return of 88.55% and an annualized return of 3.22%. The result highlights an important point in long-term bank stock investing: total return depends not only on the durability of the franchise, but also on the valuation at the starting point, the severity of credit-cycle stress, and the role of dividends in offsetting uneven share-price performance.

BAC 20-Year Return Details

BAC 20-Year Return Details Start date: 07/13/2006 $10,000



07/13/2006 $18,851



07/10/2026 End date: 07/10/2026 Start price/share: $47.98 End price/share: $59.67 Starting shares: 208.42 Ending shares: 315.98 Dividends reinvested/share: $14.04 Total return: 88.55% Average annual return: 3.22% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $18,851.79

Using the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator, the investment grew from $10,000 to $18,851.79 over the measured period. That gain is respectable in absolute terms, but the annualized return of 3.22% shows how a long holding period can still produce subdued compounding if the investment begins near a strong part of the cycle and then passes through a major drawdown.

What Drove the Return

The outcome came from two components:

Share price appreciation from $47.98 to $59.67

Cash dividends, assumed to be reinvested, totaling $14.04 per share over the holding period

This distinction matters. The ending share price was only moderately above the starting price, so a meaningful portion of the long-term result came from dividends and the additional shares purchased through reinvestment. Starting shares of 208.42 increased to 315.98 by the end of the period, illustrating how reinvestment can materially expand ownership even when price appreciation is uneven.

For banks in particular, total return often depends heavily on the interaction between capital returns and credit conditions. Periods of economic stress can sharply reduce profitability, pressure capital ratios, and lead to dividend cuts or slower dividend growth. That dynamic is especially relevant for any investment initiated shortly before the 2007–2009 financial crisis.

Why the 20-Year BAC Return Was Relatively Modest

Bank of America entered one of the most severe banking downturns in modern market history soon after the starting date in this analysis. The global financial crisis led to heavy credit losses, industry-wide capital stress, and a re-rating of bank valuations. Although Bank of America remained a major U.S. banking franchise and ultimately recovered, the depth of that drawdown had a lasting effect on long-run compounded returns.

That history helps explain why the share-price gain over the full 20 years appears limited despite the passage of time. Long-term returns are path dependent: a deep early loss requires substantial subsequent appreciation merely to restore the original capital base. Dividends helped offset that effect, but they did not fully transform the return profile into one associated with higher-growth or more consistently compounding sectors.

Dividend Yield and Yield on Cost

Based on the most recent annualized dividend rate of $1.12 per share, BAC has a current yield of approximately 1.88% using the ending share price of $59.67. Another useful measure is yield on cost, which compares the current annual dividend to the original purchase price of $47.98. On that basis, the yield on cost is approximately 2.33%.

Yield on cost can help illustrate how dividend growth affects the income profile of a long-held position. At the same time, it should not be confused with current market yield, which is the more relevant metric for comparing present-day income opportunities across investments.

Key Takeaways From This Buy-and-Hold Example

A $10,000 investment in Bank of America in July 2006 grew to $18,851.79 by 07/10/2026 with dividends reinvested.

Total return was 88.55%, equal to an annualized return of 3.22%.

Dividends were a significant contributor to the result, with $14.04 per share paid and reinvested over the period.

The starting date mattered: buying just before the financial crisis weighed heavily on long-term compounding.

The case underscores that long holding periods do not, by themselves, guarantee strong annualized returns.

Viewed in that light, Bank of America’s 20-year buy-and-hold result is a useful example of how entry point, sector cyclicality, and dividend reinvestment combine to shape long-term equity outcomes.

Here’s one more investment quote before you go:

“If you have trouble imagining a 20% loss in the stock market, you shouldn’t be in stocks.” — John Bogle