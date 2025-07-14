“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”
— Warren Buffett
This inspiring quote from Warren Buffett teaches us the importance of considering our investment time horizon when approaching any given investment: Could we envision ourselves holding the stock we are considering for many years? Even a five year holding period potentially?
For “buy-and-hold” investors taking a long-term view, what’s important isn’t the short-term stock market fluctuations that will inevitably occur, but what happens over the long haul. Looking back 5 years to 2020, investors considering an investment into shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE: BK) may have been pondering this very question and thinking about their potential investment result over a full five year time horizon. Here’s how that would have worked out.
|Start date:
|07/14/2020
|
|End date:
|07/11/2025
|Start price/share:
|$38.97
|End price/share:
|$93.72
|Starting shares:
|256.61
|Ending shares:
|298.39
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$7.64
|Total return:
|179.65%
|Average annual return:
|22.86%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$27,961.64
As shown above, the five year investment result worked out exceptionally well, with an annualized rate of return of 22.86%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $27,961.64 today (as of 07/11/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 179.65% (something to think about: how might BK shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
Notice that Bank of New York Mellon Corp paid investors a total of $7.64/share in dividends over the 5 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).
Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 1.88/share, we calculate that BK has a current yield of approximately 2.01%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 1.88 against the original $38.97/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 5.16%.
One more investment quote to leave you with:
“It’s not how much money you make, but how much money you keep.” — Robert Kiyosaki