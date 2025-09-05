The above quote from Warren Buffett is timeless, and brings into focus the choice about time horizon that any investor should think about before buying a stock they are considering. Behind every stock is an actual business; what will that business look like over a decade-long period?

Today, let’s look backwards in time to 2015, and take a look at what happened to investors who asked that very question about Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: A), by taking a look at the investment outcome over a decade-long holding period.

A 10-Year Return Details Start date: 09/08/2015 $10,000



09/08/2015 $38,480



09/04/2025 End date: 09/04/2025 Start price/share: $36.21 End price/share: $128.48 Starting shares: 276.17 Ending shares: 299.57 Dividends reinvested/share: $7.26 Total return: 284.88% Average annual return: 14.43% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $38,480.31

As shown above, the decade-long investment result worked out quite well, with an annualized rate of return of 14.43%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $38,480.31 today (as of 09/04/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 284.88% (something to think about: how might A shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Beyond share price change, another component of A’s total return these past 10 years has been the payment by Agilent Technologies, Inc. of $7.26/share in dividends to shareholders. Automatic reinvestment of dividends can be a wonderful way to compound returns, and for the above calculations we presume that dividends are reinvested into additional shares of stock. (For the purpose of these calcuations, the closing price on ex-date is used).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of .992/share, we calculate that A has a current yield of approximately 0.77%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of .992 against the original $36.21/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 2.13%.

One more piece of investment wisdom to leave you with:

“The idea that a bell rings to signal when to get into or out of the stock market is simply not credible. After nearly fifty years in this business, I don’t know anybody who has done it successfully and consistently.” — Jack Bogle