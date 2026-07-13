“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”

A five-year holding period is a useful lens for evaluating a real estate investment trust, particularly one with a long record of paying dividends. For Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE: FRT), the key question is not only how the share price changed from 2021 to 2026, but how much of the return came from dividends and their reinvestment. That distinction matters because REIT total returns often differ materially from price returns alone.

Federal Realty is a retail-focused REIT known for owning and operating open-air shopping centers and mixed-use properties in major coastal markets. As with many income-oriented equities, the investment case depends on a combination of asset quality, rental cash flow, dividend durability, and valuation. A five-year lookback helps show how those factors translated into actual shareholder returns.

FRT 5-Year Return Details

FRT 5-Year Return Details Start date: 07/13/2021 $10,000



07/13/2021 $12,716



07/10/2026 End date: 07/10/2026 Start price/share: $117.43 End price/share: $120.94 Starting shares: 85.16 Ending shares: 105.15 Dividends reinvested/share: $21.88 Total return: 27.17% Average annual return: 4.93% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $12,716.98

What a $10,000 Investment in FRT Became

Based on the figures above, a $10,000 investment in Federal Realty Investment Trust on 07/13/2021 would have grown to $12,716.98 by 07/10/2026, assuming all dividends were reinvested. That equates to a total return of 27.17% and an annualized return of 4.93%.

The headline point is straightforward: most of the five-year outcome came from income rather than capital appreciation. FRT’s share price rose only modestly over the period, from $117.43 to $120.94. The stronger contributor was the stream of cash distributions, which, when reinvested, increased the share count from 85.16 to 105.15. For a REIT, this is a common pattern: income generation can account for a substantial portion of total return.

[These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Why Dividend Reinvestment Mattered

Over the past five years, Federal Realty Investment Trust paid $21.88 per share in dividends. In this analysis, each dividend is assumed to have been reinvested into additional shares at the closing price on the ex-dividend date. That reinvestment assumption materially changes the result.

Without reinvestment, an investor would still have collected the cash income, but the ending share count would not have increased. With reinvestment, the position compounded over time, allowing later dividends to be paid on a larger number of shares. That is especially relevant for higher-yielding securities, where incremental share accumulation can be a meaningful driver of long-term returns.

In brief: Price return was modest over the five-year period.

Dividend income supplied a significant portion of total return.

Reinvestment increased the share count from 85.16 to 105.15.

Total return therefore exceeded the gain implied by share price change alone.

Current Yield and Yield on Cost

Using the most recent annualized dividend rate of $4.52 per share, FRT has a current yield of approximately 3.74% based on the ending share price of $120.94.

It is also useful to look at yield on cost, which compares the current annualized dividend to the original purchase price. Using the 2021 entry price of $117.43 per share, the current dividend rate implies a yield on cost of 3.18%.

These two metrics answer different questions:

Current yield measures the income return available at today’s market price.

measures the income return available at today’s market price. Yield on cost measures the income generated relative to the original purchase price.

How to Interpret the Five-Year Result

The five-year return profile underscores an important point about REIT investing. For many property companies, especially established landlords with recurring distributions, the investment result is often driven less by aggressive price appreciation and more by the combination of steady dividends, reinvestment, and gradual changes in valuation.

In FRT’s case, the return was positive but measured. That suggests the stock functioned more as an income-oriented holding than as a high-growth equity over this period. When assessing similar investments, the core variables to monitor typically include occupancy, rent collections, redevelopment execution, balance sheet strength, and the sustainability of funds available for distribution. Those factors tend to shape both dividend capacity and long-term valuation.

For investors comparing historical outcomes, this example also reinforces why total return is the more complete metric. Looking only at the move from $117.43 to $120.94 would understate the actual economic result of owning the shares through a multi-year period.

One additional Buffett observation remains relevant in that context:

“You don’t need to be a rocket scientist. Investing is not a game where the guy with the 160 IQ beats the guy with 130 IQ.” — Warren Buffett