“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”

A long-term buy-and-hold strategy in Progressive Corp. (NYSE: PGR) produced an exceptional result over the past decade. Using a 10-year holding period ending 07/13/2026 and assuming dividends were reinvested, a $10,000 investment in PGR grew to $92,446.17. That outcome illustrates the power of compounded total return, where capital appreciation and reinvested dividends work together over time.

The broader point is straightforward: short-term market moves often dominate attention, but long-term returns are determined by business performance, capital allocation, underwriting discipline, and the compounding effect of retained and distributed cash flows. In Progressive’s case, the 10-year record shows how a high-quality insurer can create outsized shareholder value even without offering a high dividend yield.

PGR 10-Year Total Return Snapshot

PGR 10-Year Return Details Start date: 07/14/2016 $10,000



07/14/2016 $92,446



07/13/2026 End date: 07/13/2026 Start price/share: $33.46 End price/share: $234.48 Starting shares: 298.86 Ending shares: 394.41 Dividends reinvested/share: $34.32 Total return: 824.81% Average annual return: 24.90% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $92,446.17

On these assumptions, Progressive delivered an annualized return of 24.90% over the period. In dollar terms, that means the original investment increased by more than ninefold. On a total return basis, the gain was 824.81%. These figures were computed using the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.

What Drove Progressive’s 10-Year Return?

Progressive’s result was driven primarily by share-price appreciation, with reinvested dividends providing an additional compounding tailwind. That distinction matters. PGR has not typically been owned for headline yield; rather, it has been valued for operating performance, market-share gains, and disciplined execution within property and casualty insurance.

Insurers such as Progressive are often evaluated on a few core dimensions:

Underwriting profitability: whether premiums are priced well enough to cover claims and expenses over time.

whether premiums are priced well enough to cover claims and expenses over time. Growth in policies and premiums: an indicator of competitive position and distribution strength.

an indicator of competitive position and distribution strength. Investment income: the return earned on the insurer’s investment portfolio, which can be sensitive to interest rates and capital markets.

the return earned on the insurer’s investment portfolio, which can be sensitive to interest rates and capital markets. Capital discipline: how management balances growth, reserve strength, and shareholder returns.

When these factors align, insurers can compound book value, earnings power, and ultimately equity value at an attractive rate. Progressive’s long-run stock performance reflects that dynamic.

How Much Did Dividends Matter?

Over the 10-year period shown above, Progressive paid $34.32 per share in dividends, and this analysis assumes those dividends were reinvested into additional shares using the closing price on the ex-dividend date. That reinvestment increased the share count from 298.86 to 394.41 shares.

The mechanics are simple:

Without reinvestment, dividends are received as cash and do not add to future share count.

dividends are received as cash and do not add to future share count. With reinvestment, each dividend buys incremental shares.

each dividend buys incremental shares. Those additional shares can then generate further dividends and participate in future price appreciation.

This is why total return is generally the more complete measure of long-term performance. It captures both changes in the stock price and the contribution from cash distributions.

Current Yield And Yield On Cost

Based on the most recent annualized dividend rate of $0.40 per share, PGR has a current yield of approximately 0.17% using the end price of $234.48 per share. Expressed against the original purchase price of $33.46, that same annualized dividend represents a yield on cost of about 1.20%.

Yield on cost can be useful for illustrating how income evolves for a long-term holder, but it has limits. It does not measure the return available to a new buyer today, and it should not be used as a valuation tool on its own. For current decision-making, the relevant figures remain the current dividend yield, business fundamentals, expected growth, and valuation.

Key Takeaways From The PGR Buy-And-Hold Example

Progressive generated exceptional long-term total return: $10,000 grew to $92,446.17 over 10 years.

$10,000 grew to $92,446.17 over 10 years. Most of the gain came from capital appreciation: the share price rose from $33.46 to $234.48.

the share price rose from $33.46 to $234.48. Dividends still added value: reinvestment increased the ending share count meaningfully.

reinvestment increased the ending share count meaningfully. Total return provides the clearest picture: it captures both stock performance and dividend reinvestment.

it captures both stock performance and dividend reinvestment. Low yield does not necessarily imply low shareholder return: strong business performance can outweigh a modest payout.

For long-horizon investors, Progressive offers a useful case study in how compounding works when a company combines operating execution with shareholder-friendly capital returns. The central lesson is not simply that PGR performed well in the past, but that long-term stock outcomes often depend less on starting yield than on sustained business quality and the disciplined reinvestment of cash flows.

More investment wisdom to consider:

“The individual investor should act consistently as an investor and not as a speculator. This means that he should be able to justify every purchase he makes and each price he pays by impersonal, objective reasoning that satisfies him that he is getting more than his money’s worth for his purchase.” — Benjamin Graham