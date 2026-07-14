“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”

A five-year holding period is a useful test of whether a stock has rewarded patient capital through both price appreciation and dividends. For ResMed Inc. (NYSE: RMD), that test was unfavorable over the period from July 14, 2021, through July 13, 2026. Even with dividends reinvested, a $10,000 investment declined in value, underscoring how entry price and valuation compression can outweigh the contribution from income.

ResMed 5-Year Return at a Glance

RMD 5-Year Return Details Start date: 07/14/2021 $10,000



07/14/2021 $8,320



07/13/2026 End date: 07/13/2026 Start price/share: $249.38 End price/share: $198.50 Starting shares: 40.10 Ending shares: 41.92 Dividends reinvested/share: $9.88 Total return: -16.79% Average annual return: -3.61% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $8,320.70

Over this five-year span, ResMed delivered a negative total return of 16.79%, reducing a $10,000 initial investment to $8,320.70. On an annualized basis, that equates to a return of -3.61%. The result matters because it reflects total shareholder return rather than price change alone. [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

What Drove the Outcome

The main drag was the decline in the share price from $249.38 to $198.50. Dividend reinvestment provided only a partial offset. During the holding period, ResMed paid a cumulative $9.88 per share in dividends, and reinvestment increased the share count from 40.10 to 41.92. That incremental accumulation helped, but not enough to overcome the capital loss.

This is a useful reminder of how total return works in practice:

Price return measures the change in the stock price over time.

measures the change in the stock price over time. Dividend income adds cash distributions paid to shareholders.

adds cash distributions paid to shareholders. Dividend reinvestment converts those distributions into additional shares, which can compound if the stock later rises.

When a stock starts from a relatively elevated valuation, even a solid underlying business can produce disappointing multi-year returns if earnings growth does not keep pace with investor expectations. In that setting, dividends can cushion results, but they rarely dominate the outcome unless the starting yield is materially higher than ResMed’s.

Dividend Yield and Yield on Cost

Based on the most recent annualized dividend rate of $2.40 per share, RMD has a current dividend yield of approximately 1.21%. That is modest by income-stock standards and reinforces the point that ResMed’s investment case has historically depended more on business growth and valuation support than on current income.

Another useful measure is yield on cost, which compares the current annualized dividend to the original purchase price. Using the $249.38 starting share price, the current $2.40 annualized dividend translates to a yield on cost of about 0.96%.

Why the Five-Year Result Matters

ResMed operates in sleep and respiratory care, categories that are often viewed as structurally attractive because they are linked to chronic care needs, diagnosis rates, and long-term device adoption. Even so, favorable industry positioning does not guarantee favorable shareholder returns over a specific window. The stock market can discount years of expected growth in advance, leaving less room for upside if execution remains good but not exceptional.

For long-horizon analysis, the key question is not simply whether a company is high quality. It is whether the purchase price, earnings trajectory, competitive position, and capital return profile combine to support an adequate future return. The past five years in ResMed show how a defensible business and a negative investment outcome can coexist.

Quick Takeaways

A $10,000 investment in ResMed fell to $8,320.70 over five years.

The total return was -16.79%, or -3.61% annualized.

Dividends helped increase the share count from 40.10 to 41.92.

The lower ending share price remained the dominant factor in the result.

With a current yield near 1.21%, income was a secondary contributor to total return.

That combination makes ResMed a clear example of why total return analysis should include both dividends and valuation effects, especially when assessing the results of a long-term buy-and-hold strategy.

Here’s one more investment quote before you go:

“While some might mistakenly consider value investing a mechanical tool for identifying bargains, it is actually a comprehensive investment philosophy that emphasizes the need to perform in-depth fundamental analysis, pursue long-term investment results, limit risk, and resist crowd psychology.” — Seth Klarman