“When we own portions of outstanding businesses with outstanding managements, our favorite holding period is forever.”

Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE: LDOS) provides a useful case study in long-term equity compounding. A hypothetical $10,000 investment made on 10/17/2006 and held through 07/13/2026, with dividends reinvested, would have grown to $47,772.97. That translates to a total return of 377.91% and an average annual return of 8.24%.

The broader point is straightforward: over long holding periods, total return is driven by more than share-price appreciation alone. Dividend income, and the reinvestment of that income into additional shares, can materially shape the outcome. For Leidos, that effect is clearly visible in the final share count and ending portfolio value.

LDOS 20-Year Return Details Start date: 10/17/2006 $10,000



10/17/2006 $47,772



07/13/2026 End date: 07/13/2026 Start price/share: $44.37 End price/share: $106.58 Starting shares: 225.38 Ending shares: 448.40 Dividends reinvested/share: $36.26 Total return: 377.91% Average annual return: 8.24% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $47,772.97

What Drove the 20-Year Return?

Leidos produced this outcome through a combination of capital appreciation and dividend reinvestment. The stock price rose from $44.37 to $106.58 over the measurement period, but the total return result is meaningfully higher than the price change alone because dividends were assumed to be reinvested into additional shares.

That reinvestment mattered. The initial $10,000 purchase equated to 225.38 shares, while the ending share count reached 448.40. In other words, the investor did not simply benefit from a higher stock price; the position size itself expanded over time as cash distributions were put back to work.

Leidos Dividend Reinvestment and Compounding

Over the full holding period, Leidos paid a cumulative $36.26 per share in dividends that were reinvested. This illustrates a key distinction between price return and total return:

Price return measures only the change in the share price.

Total return includes both price appreciation and cash distributions, assuming those distributions are retained or reinvested.

With dividend reinvestment, each distribution can purchase additional shares, which may themselves generate future dividends.

That is the mechanics of compounding in equities. It is especially relevant over multi-decade periods, when even modest recurring dividends can accumulate into a larger effect than short-term market moves might suggest.

[These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator. For the purpose of these calculations, the closing price on the ex-date is used.]

Current Yield and Yield on Cost

Based on the most recent annualized dividend rate of $1.72 per share, LDOS has a current yield of approximately 1.61%. Current yield is a snapshot metric: it compares the annualized dividend to the current share price.

Yield on cost answers a different question. It compares the current annual dividend rate to the original purchase price. Using the original entry price of $44.37 per share, Leidos now represents a yield on cost of 3.88%.

Current yield: annual dividend divided by current share price

annual dividend divided by current share price Yield on cost: annual dividend divided by original purchase price

These measures are often discussed together, but they serve different analytical purposes. Current yield reflects what a new buyer receives at today’s market price, while yield on cost illustrates how dividend growth can improve the income profile of a long-held position.

How to Interpret the Result

An 8.24% annualized return over roughly two decades is a reminder that long-term wealth creation often comes from sustained compounding rather than dramatic short-term gains. The path almost certainly included multiple market drawdowns, changes in interest-rate conditions, and shifts in investor sentiment. Yet the ending result depended far more on time in the market, reinvestment discipline, and the company’s ability to continue generating cash for shareholders than on day-to-day price volatility.

For long-horizon analysis, Leidos demonstrates three practical points:

multi-year holding periods can mute the importance of short-term market noise;

dividend reinvestment can materially increase ending value and share count; and

total return is the more complete measure of shareholder outcome.

One final observation is worth keeping in mind: historical total return can show what long-term ownership achieved, but the quality of that result is best understood by separating its components — price appreciation, dividends, and compounding through reinvestment.

One more piece of investment wisdom to leave you with:

“Nearly every time I strayed from the herd, I’ve made a lot of money. Wandering away from the action is the way to find the new action.” — Jim Rogers