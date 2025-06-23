“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”
— Warren Buffett
The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a five year holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Boeing Co. (NYSE: BA)? Today, we examine the outcome of a five year investment into the stock back in 2020.
|Start date:
|06/23/2020
|
|End date:
|06/20/2025
|Start price/share:
|$187.88
|End price/share:
|$198.75
|Starting shares:
|53.23
|Ending shares:
|53.23
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$0.00
|Total return:
|5.79%
|Average annual return:
|1.13%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$10,577.26
The above analysis shows the five year investment result worked out as follows, with an annualized rate of return of 1.13%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $10,577.26 today (as of 06/20/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 5.79% (something to think about: how might BA shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
One more piece of investment wisdom to leave you with:
“Behind every stock is a company. Find out what it’s doing.” — Peter Lynch