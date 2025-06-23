“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”

The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a five year holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Boeing Co. (NYSE: BA)? Today, we examine the outcome of a five year investment into the stock back in 2020.

06/20/2025 End date: 06/20/2025 Start price/share: $187.88 End price/share: $198.75 Starting shares: 53.23 Ending shares: 53.23 Dividends reinvested/share: $0.00 Total return: 5.79% Average annual return: 1.13% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $10,577.26

The above analysis shows the five year investment result worked out as follows, with an annualized rate of return of 1.13%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $10,577.26 today (as of 06/20/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 5.79% (something to think about: how might BA shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

One more piece of investment wisdom to leave you with:

“Behind every stock is a company. Find out what it’s doing.” — Peter Lynch