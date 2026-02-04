“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”

This inspiring quote from Warren Buffett teaches us the importance of considering our investment time horizon when approaching any given investment: Could we envision ourselves holding the stock we are considering for many years? Even a decade-long holding period potentially?

For “buy-and-hold” investors taking a long-term view, what’s important isn’t the short-term stock market fluctuations that will inevitably occur, but what happens over the long haul. Looking back 10 years to 2016, investors considering an investment into shares of F5 Inc (NASD: FFIV) may have been pondering this very question and thinking about their potential investment result over a full decade-long time horizon. Here’s how that would have worked out.

FFIV 10-Year Return Details Start date: 02/04/2016 $10,000



02/04/2016 $29,824



02/03/2026 End date: 02/03/2026 Start price/share: $92.05 End price/share: $274.63 Starting shares: 108.64 Ending shares: 108.64 Dividends reinvested/share: $0.00 Total return: 198.35% Average annual return: 11.54% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $29,824.03

As we can see, the decade-long investment result worked out quite well, with an annualized rate of return of 11.54%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $29,824.03 today (as of 02/03/2026). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 198.35% (something to think about: how might FFIV shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

One more piece of investment wisdom to leave you with:

“When everyone is going right, look left.” — Sam Zell