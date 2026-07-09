“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”

A long-term investment in Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) delivered a striking result over the past decade. Using a dividend-reinvestment framework, a $10,000 investment made on 07/11/2016 would have grown to $109,167.83 as of 07/08/2026. That performance reflects both substantial share-price appreciation and the compounding effect of reinvested dividends.

The central takeaway is straightforward: Morgan Stanley’s 10-year total return was driven primarily by capital gains, with dividends providing an additional layer of compounding. For long-horizon investors, that combination helps explain how an initial five-figure investment could compound into a six-figure position.

MS 10-Year Return Details

MS 10-Year Return Details Start date: 07/11/2016 $10,000



07/11/2016 $109,167



07/08/2026 End date: 07/08/2026 Start price/share: $26.46 End price/share: $218.07 Starting shares: 377.93 Ending shares: 500.52 Dividends reinvested/share: $22.80 Total return: 991.49% Average annual return: 27.01% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $109,167.83

What Drove Morgan Stanley’s 10-Year Return?

The result was shaped by two return streams:

Share-price appreciation: MS rose from $26.46 to $218.07 per share over the measurement period.

MS rose from $26.46 to $218.07 per share over the measurement period. Dividend reinvestment: Reinvested dividends increased the share count from 377.93 shares to 500.52 shares.

That distinction matters. Price appreciation generated most of the gain, but dividend reinvestment amplified the ending value by steadily adding fractional shares along the way. Over long holding periods, this compounding effect can be meaningful, especially when dividends are reinvested during periods of market weakness or valuation compression.

The ending value implies a total return of 991.49%, or an annualized return of 27.01%. In practical terms, the original investment increased by more than tenfold in just under a decade.

How Dividend Reinvestment Changed the Outcome

Morgan Stanley paid a cumulative $22.80 per share in dividends over the holding period used in this analysis. Rather than taking those cash distributions as income, the calculation assumes each dividend was reinvested into additional MS shares using the closing price on the ex-dividend date.

That assumption raised the share count by roughly 32% over the period, from 377.93 shares to 500.52 shares. In a strong-performing stock, the impact of those additional shares becomes more pronounced over time because each reinvested share also participates in future price gains and future dividend payments.

[These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Current Yield and Yield on Cost

Based on the most recent annualized dividend rate of $4.00 per share, MS has a current dividend yield of approximately 1.83% using the stated ending share price of $218.07.

Yield on cost offers a different perspective. It compares the current annualized dividend to the original purchase price rather than the current market price.

Current annualized dividend: $4.00 per share

$4.00 per share Original purchase price: $26.46 per share

$26.46 per share Yield on cost: 6.92%

This measure does not indicate what a new buyer would earn today, but it does illustrate how dividend growth can improve the income profile of a long-held position.

Why the Time Frame Matters

Any single start and end date can materially influence a return calculation, particularly for cyclical financial stocks. Morgan Stanley operates across investment banking, wealth management, institutional securities, and asset management, and market sentiment toward those businesses can shift sharply with changes in interest rates, capital markets activity, credit conditions, and risk appetite.

Even so, the 2016-to-2026 period highlights how a high-quality financial franchise can create substantial shareholder value when earnings growth, capital returns, and valuation expansion move in the same direction. It also underscores a broader point about total return analysis: focusing only on the stock price can understate the contribution of dividends, while focusing only on yield can miss the larger role played by underlying business performance.

More investment wisdom to ponder:

“If you have more than 120 or 130 I.Q. points, you can afford to give the rest away. You don’t need extraordinary intelligence to succeed as an investor.” — Warren Buffett