“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”
— Warren Buffett
Investors can learn a lot from Warren Buffett, whose above quote teaches the importance of thinking about investment time horizon, and asking ourselves before buying any given stock: can we envision holding onto it for years — even a five year holding period possibly?
Suppose a “buy-and-hold” investor was considering an investment into EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE: EME) back in 2021: back then, such an investor may have been pondering this very same question. Had they answered “yes” to a full five year investment time horizon and then actually held for these past 5 years, here’s how that investment would have turned out.
|Start date:
|03/02/2021
|
|End date:
|02/27/2026
|Start price/share:
|$100.04
|End price/share:
|$724.62
|Starting shares:
|99.96
|Ending shares:
|101.69
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$3.95
|Total return:
|636.88%
|Average annual return:
|49.17%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$73,698.01
As we can see, the five year investment result worked out exceptionally well, with an annualized rate of return of 49.17%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $73,698.01 today (as of 02/27/2026). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 636.88% (something to think about: how might EME shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
Notice that EMCOR Group, Inc. paid investors a total of $3.95/share in dividends over the 5 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).
Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 1.6/share, we calculate that EME has a current yield of approximately 0.22%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 1.6 against the original $100.04/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 0.22%.
One more investment quote to leave you with:
“Our job is to find a few intelligent things to do, not to keep up with every damn thing in the world.” — Charlie Munger