“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”

Investors can learn a lot from Warren Buffett, whose above quote teaches the importance of thinking about investment time horizon, and asking ourselves before buying any given stock: can we envision holding onto it for years — even a five year holding period possibly?

Suppose a “buy-and-hold” investor was considering an investment into EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE: EME) back in 2021: back then, such an investor may have been pondering this very same question. Had they answered “yes” to a full five year investment time horizon and then actually held for these past 5 years, here’s how that investment would have turned out.

EME 5-Year Return Details Start date: 03/02/2021 $10,000



03/02/2021 $73,698



02/27/2026 End date: 02/27/2026 Start price/share: $100.04 End price/share: $724.62 Starting shares: 99.96 Ending shares: 101.69 Dividends reinvested/share: $3.95 Total return: 636.88% Average annual return: 49.17% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $73,698.01

As we can see, the five year investment result worked out exceptionally well, with an annualized rate of return of 49.17%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $73,698.01 today (as of 02/27/2026). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 636.88% (something to think about: how might EME shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Notice that EMCOR Group, Inc. paid investors a total of $3.95/share in dividends over the 5 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 1.6/share, we calculate that EME has a current yield of approximately 0.22%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 1.6 against the original $100.04/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 0.22%.

One more investment quote to leave you with:

“Our job is to find a few intelligent things to do, not to keep up with every damn thing in the world.” — Charlie Munger