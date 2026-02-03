Investors can learn a lot from Warren Buffett, whose above quote teaches the importance of thinking about investment time horizon, and asking ourselves before buying any given stock: can we envision holding onto it for years — even a two-decade holding period possibly?

Suppose a “buy-and-hold” investor was considering an investment into Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE: SPG) back in 2006: back then, such an investor may have been pondering this very same question. Had they answered “yes” to a full two-decade investment time horizon and then actually held for these past 20 years, here’s how that investment would have turned out.

02/02/2026 End date: 02/02/2026 Start price/share: $75.65 End price/share: $191.22 Starting shares: 132.19 Ending shares: 306.44 Dividends reinvested/share: $108.62 Total return: 485.98% Average annual return: 9.24% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $58,621.17

As we can see, the two-decade investment result worked out well, with an annualized rate of return of 9.24%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 20 years ago into $58,621.17 today (as of 02/02/2026). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 485.98% (something to think about: how might SPG shares perform over the next 20 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Notice that Simon Property Group, Inc. paid investors a total of $108.62/share in dividends over the 20 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 8.8/share, we calculate that SPG has a current yield of approximately 4.60%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 8.8 against the original $75.65/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 6.08%.

More investment wisdom to ponder:

“If you have more than 120 or 130 I.Q. points, you can afford to give the rest away. You don’t need extraordinary intelligence to succeed as an investor.” — Warren Buffett