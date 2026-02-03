“When we own portions of outstanding businesses with outstanding managements, our favorite holding period is forever.”
— Warren Buffett
Investors can learn a lot from Warren Buffett, whose above quote teaches the importance of thinking about investment time horizon, and asking ourselves before buying any given stock: can we envision holding onto it for years — even a two-decade holding period possibly?
Suppose a “buy-and-hold” investor was considering an investment into Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE: SPG) back in 2006: back then, such an investor may have been pondering this very same question. Had they answered “yes” to a full two-decade investment time horizon and then actually held for these past 20 years, here’s how that investment would have turned out.
|Start date:
|02/03/2006
|
|End date:
|02/02/2026
|Start price/share:
|$75.65
|End price/share:
|$191.22
|Starting shares:
|132.19
|Ending shares:
|306.44
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$108.62
|Total return:
|485.98%
|Average annual return:
|9.24%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$58,621.17
As we can see, the two-decade investment result worked out well, with an annualized rate of return of 9.24%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 20 years ago into $58,621.17 today (as of 02/02/2026). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 485.98% (something to think about: how might SPG shares perform over the next 20 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
Notice that Simon Property Group, Inc. paid investors a total of $108.62/share in dividends over the 20 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).
Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 8.8/share, we calculate that SPG has a current yield of approximately 4.60%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 8.8 against the original $75.65/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 6.08%.
More investment wisdom to ponder:
“If you have more than 120 or 130 I.Q. points, you can afford to give the rest away. You don’t need extraordinary intelligence to succeed as an investor.” — Warren Buffett