“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”
— Warren Buffett
The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a five year holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Molina Healthcare Inc (NYSE: MOH)? Today, we examine the outcome of a five year investment into the stock back in 2020.
|Start date:
|12/16/2020
|
|End date:
|12/15/2025
|Start price/share:
|$200.65
|End price/share:
|$166.50
|Starting shares:
|49.84
|Ending shares:
|49.84
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$0.00
|Total return:
|-17.02%
|Average annual return:
|-3.66%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$8,299.14
As we can see, the five year investment result worked out poorly, with an annualized rate of return of -3.66%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $8,299.14 today (as of 12/15/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of -17.02% (something to think about: how might MOH shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
Here’s one more great investment quote before you go:
“Money is better than poverty, if only for financial reasons.” — Woody Allen