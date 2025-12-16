Photo credit: commons.wikimedia.org

“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”

— Warren Buffett

The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a five year holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Molina Healthcare Inc (NYSE: MOH)? Today, we examine the outcome of a five year investment into the stock back in 2020.

MOH 5-Year Return Details
Start date: 12/16/2020
$10,000

12/16/2020		   $8,299

12/15/2025
End date: 12/15/2025
Start price/share: $200.65
End price/share: $166.50
Starting shares: 49.84
Ending shares: 49.84
Dividends reinvested/share: $0.00
Total return: -17.02%
Average annual return: -3.66%
Starting investment: $10,000.00
Ending investment: $8,299.14

As we can see, the five year investment result worked out poorly, with an annualized rate of return of -3.66%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $8,299.14 today (as of 12/15/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of -17.02% (something to think about: how might MOH shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

