“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”

The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a five year holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Molina Healthcare Inc (NYSE: MOH)? Today, we examine the outcome of a five year investment into the stock back in 2020.

12/15/2025 End date: 12/15/2025 Start price/share: $200.65 End price/share: $166.50 Starting shares: 49.84 Ending shares: 49.84 Dividends reinvested/share: $0.00 Total return: -17.02% Average annual return: -3.66% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $8,299.14

As we can see, the five year investment result worked out poorly, with an annualized rate of return of -3.66%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $8,299.14 today (as of 12/15/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of -17.02% (something to think about: how might MOH shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

