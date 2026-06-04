“When we own portions of outstanding businesses with outstanding managements, our favorite holding period is forever.”

A long-term investment in CMS Energy Corp (NYSE: CMS) illustrates how share-price appreciation and dividend reinvestment can work together over time. Based on a 20-year holding period beginning on 06/05/2006 and ending on 06/03/2026, a $10,000 investment in CMS stock grew to $101,318.23 with dividends reinvested. That equates to a total return of 913.29% and an average annual return of 12.27%.

CMS Energy, the parent company of Michigan utility Consumers Energy, operates in a sector often associated with regulated cash flows, recurring demand, and dividend income. Over long periods, those characteristics can support compounding even when annual results are uneven. In CMS’s case, the combination of capital gains and steadily reinvested dividends produced a return profile that substantially exceeded the original capital committed.

CMS 20-Year Return Details

CMS 20-Year Return Details Start date: 06/05/2006 $10,000



06/05/2006 $101,318



06/03/2026 End date: 06/03/2026 Start price/share: $12.89 End price/share: $70.22 Starting shares: 775.80 Ending shares: 1,443.03 Dividends reinvested/share: $24.85 Total return: 913.29% Average annual return: 12.27% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $101,318.23

The result is straightforward: $10,000 invested in CMS Energy in June 2006 became more than $101,000 by early June 2026, assuming all dividends were reinvested. Put differently, the position increased by a factor of roughly 10.1 times over the period. These figures were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.

What Drove the Return

CMS Energy’s long-term total return came from two distinct sources:

Share-price appreciation: the stock price rose from $12.89 to $70.22.

the stock price rose from $12.89 to $70.22. Dividend reinvestment: cash distributions bought additional shares over time, increasing the share count from 775.80 to 1,443.03.

That increase in share count is central to the compounding story. Reinvested dividends do not simply add cash; they increase ownership. Over multi-decade periods, that can materially amplify ending value, especially for companies that maintain regular distributions.

In this case, cumulative dividends reinvested amounted to $24.85 per original share over the measurement period. Because those payments were assumed to be reinvested on each ex-dividend date using the closing price, the analysis captures the mechanical effect of a dividend reinvestment plan rather than just the headline dividend yield.

Current Yield and Yield on Cost

Using the most recent annualized dividend rate of $2.28 per share, CMS has a current yield of approximately 3.25% based on the stated ending share price of $70.22. That is the forward annual dividend divided by the current share price.

A separate measure, often used in long-holding-period analysis, is yield on cost. This compares the current annualized dividend with the original purchase price rather than the current market price. Using the 2006 entry price of $12.89 per share, CMS’s current annualized dividend implies a yield on cost of 17.69%.

Yield on cost can be useful for showing how income generation has grown relative to the original capital deployed. It does not, however, replace current yield as a valuation or income metric for a new investment decision, since current buyers must purchase at today’s market price.

Key Takeaways From the CMS Energy Example

Total return matters more than price return alone. Dividends were a meaningful part of CMS Energy’s long-run compounding.

Dividends were a meaningful part of CMS Energy’s long-run compounding. Time can outweigh short-term volatility. A 20-year holding period allows reinvestment to compound through multiple market cycles.

A 20-year holding period allows reinvestment to compound through multiple market cycles. Utilities can produce substantial long-term returns. Lower-volatility sectors are not necessarily low-return sectors over extended periods.

Lower-volatility sectors are not necessarily low-return sectors over extended periods. Reinvestment changes the ending outcome materially. The share count nearly doubled over the period because distributions were reinvested.

More broadly, CMS Energy’s performance since 2006 is a reminder that long-duration equity returns are often built gradually rather than dramatically. In regulated utility businesses, capital investment, rate-base growth, earnings expansion, and dividends can combine into a durable compounding profile when executed consistently over time.

“When you sell in desperation, you always sell cheap.” — Peter Lynch