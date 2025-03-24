“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”

The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a ten year holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE: LUV)? Today, we examine the outcome of a ten year investment into the stock back in 2015.

LUV 10-Year Return Details Start date: 03/24/2015 $10,000



03/24/2015 $8,632



03/21/2025 End date: 03/21/2025 Start price/share: $44.92 End price/share: $34.83 Starting shares: 222.62 Ending shares: 247.90 Dividends reinvested/share: $4.36 Total return: -13.66% Average annual return: -1.46% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $8,632.28

The above analysis shows the ten year investment result worked out poorly, with an annualized rate of return of -1.46%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $8,632.28 today (as of 03/21/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of -13.66% (something to think about: how might LUV shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Notice that Southwest Airlines Co paid investors a total of $4.36/share in dividends over the 10 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of .72/share, we calculate that LUV has a current yield of approximately 2.07%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of .72 against the original $44.92/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 4.61%.

Another great investment quote to think about:

“Investing is the intersection of economics and psychology.” — Seth Klarman