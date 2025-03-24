“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”
— Warren Buffett
The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a ten year holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE: LUV)? Today, we examine the outcome of a ten year investment into the stock back in 2015.
|Start date:
|03/24/2015
|
|End date:
|03/21/2025
|Start price/share:
|$44.92
|End price/share:
|$34.83
|Starting shares:
|222.62
|Ending shares:
|247.90
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$4.36
|Total return:
|-13.66%
|Average annual return:
|-1.46%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$8,632.28
The above analysis shows the ten year investment result worked out poorly, with an annualized rate of return of -1.46%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $8,632.28 today (as of 03/21/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of -13.66% (something to think about: how might LUV shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
Notice that Southwest Airlines Co paid investors a total of $4.36/share in dividends over the 10 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).
Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of .72/share, we calculate that LUV has a current yield of approximately 2.07%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of .72 against the original $44.92/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 4.61%.
Another great investment quote to think about:
“Investing is the intersection of economics and psychology.” — Seth Klarman