“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”

DaVita Inc (NYSE: DVA) has delivered a solid five-year stock return for investors who bought in 2021 and held through mid-May 2026. A $10,000 investment made on 05/17/2021 would have grown to $15,484.97 by 05/14/2026, reflecting a total return of 54.88% and an average annual return of 9.15%.

That result is notable in part because it came without any contribution from dividends. DaVita does not pay a dividend, so the full return over this period was driven by share-price appreciation rather than income or dividend reinvestment. For investors evaluating long-term performance, that distinction matters: the return profile here depended entirely on the market’s assessment of the company’s earnings power, cash generation, and capital allocation.

DaVita 5-Year Investment Result

DVA 5-Year Return Details Start date: 05/17/2021 $10,000



05/17/2021 $15,484



05/14/2026 End date: 05/14/2026 Start price/share: $124.34 End price/share: $192.58 Starting shares: 80.42 Ending shares: 80.42 Dividends reinvested/share: $0.00 Total return: 54.88% Average annual return: 9.15% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $15,484.97

Key Takeaways From The DaVita Stock Return

The math behind the result is straightforward:

$10,000 invested at $124.34 per share purchased approximately 80.42 shares.

With the stock at $192.58 on 05/14/2026, those shares were worth $15,484.97.

Because DaVita paid no dividend during the period reflected here, the share count did not change.

The full gain came from the stock’s price increase over the holding period.

For investors comparing return profiles across healthcare stocks, DaVita’s result illustrates the difference between a capital-appreciation story and a dividend-driven total return story. In DaVita’s case, the investment outcome depended on the company sustaining enough operating performance and free cash flow to support a higher equity valuation over time.

Why DaVita’s Business Model Matters

DaVita is one of the largest kidney care providers in the United States, with a business centered on dialysis services. That focus gives the company exposure to a healthcare category tied to ongoing, non-discretionary treatment demand. At the same time, it also means investors need to pay close attention to reimbursement trends, labor costs, patient volumes, and regulatory developments, all of which can have an outsized effect on margins and valuation.

Those underlying business drivers help explain why a five-year holding period can be more informative than a shorter snapshot. For a company such as DaVita, long-term stock performance tends to reflect how effectively management navigates reimbursement pressure, manages operating costs, and allocates capital rather than short-term market sentiment alone.

What To Watch Over The Next Five Years

Past performance shows what the market has rewarded; it does not answer whether the next five years will look similar. For DaVita, the forward outlook is likely to hinge on a few core factors:

Reimbursement and payer mix: Changes in Medicare rates and commercial mix can materially affect profitability.

Changes in Medicare rates and commercial mix can materially affect profitability. Labor and operating efficiency: Staffing availability and wage inflation remain important variables across healthcare services.

Staffing availability and wage inflation remain important variables across healthcare services. Patient trends: Treatment volumes, retention, and site-of-care dynamics can influence revenue stability.

Treatment volumes, retention, and site-of-care dynamics can influence revenue stability. Capital allocation: Share repurchases, debt management, and disciplined investment can shape per-share results over time.

Share repurchases, debt management, and disciplined investment can shape per-share results over time. Regulatory risk: Healthcare providers operate within a policy-heavy environment, making regulatory shifts a persistent valuation consideration.

In other words, DaVita’s historical return from 2021 to 2026 was strong, but the next phase will depend less on the starting price alone and more on the company’s ability to preserve earnings quality and cash generation in a tightly regulated healthcare market.

As of 05/14/2026, the five-year investment outcome worked out well: a $10,000 investment in DaVita grew to $15,484.97. On a total return basis, that amounted to 54.88%, with a 9.15% average annual return. [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

“Every day that you’re not selling an asset in your portfolio, you’re choosing to buy it.” — Sam Zell