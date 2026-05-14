Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (NASD: HST) offers a useful case study in long-term REIT investing. Over the 20-year period beginning in May 2006, the stock generated a positive total return, but the result depended heavily on dividends and reinvestment rather than on share-price appreciation alone. That distinction matters when evaluating hotel REITs, where cash distributions can represent a meaningful share of long-run investor returns.

HST 20-Year Return Details

HST 20-Year Return Details Start date: 05/15/2006 $10,000



05/15/2006 $20,968



05/13/2026 End date: 05/13/2026 Start price/share: $20.04 End price/share: $21.56 Starting shares: 499.00 Ending shares: 972.49 Dividends reinvested/share: $11.82 Total return: 109.67% Average annual return: 3.77% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $20,968.55

A $10,000 investment in Host Hotels & Resorts on 05/15/2006 would have grown to $20,968.55 by 05/13/2026, assuming dividends were reinvested. That equates to a total return of 109.67% and an annualized return of 3.77%. The calculations were produced using the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.

What Drove the Return

The headline result masks an important point: most of the investment gain came from income compounding, not from a large change in the stock price. Over the full period, HST’s share price rose from $20.04 to $21.56, a modest increase in absolute terms. By contrast, cumulative dividends reinvested totaled $11.82 per share, helping the original 499 shares grow to 972.49 shares.

That is a classic feature of many REIT total-return profiles. For income-oriented real estate securities, especially over long holding periods, reinvested distributions can account for a substantial portion of ending value. In HST’s case, dividend reinvestment was the main engine behind the final portfolio balance.

Key takeaways: Share-price appreciation was limited over the 20-year period.

Dividends made a meaningful contribution to total return.

Reinvestment nearly doubled the share count, from 499.00 to 972.49.

The final result illustrates why total return is a better measure than price change alone for REITs.

Why Hotel REIT Returns Can Be Uneven

Host Hotels & Resorts is not a typical net-lease or apartment REIT. As a lodging REIT, its portfolio is tied to hotel operating fundamentals, including occupancy, average daily rates, business travel demand, group bookings, and discretionary leisure spending. That makes cash flow more economically sensitive than in property types with longer lease durations and more predictable rent escalators.

Over a 20-year span starting in 2006, HST shareholders would have lived through several sharply different operating environments, including the global financial crisis and the pandemic-era collapse in travel demand. Those events matter because hotel revenues tend to reprice daily, which can support upside during favorable periods but also exposes the business to rapid earnings pressure during downturns. The result is often a return path with deeper cyclicality than many other real estate subsectors.

Dividend Yield and Yield on Cost

Based on the most recent annualized dividend rate of $0.80 per share, HST has a current yield of approximately 3.71% using the ending share price of $21.56. Expressing that same $0.80 annual dividend against the original purchase price of $20.04 produces a yield on cost of about 3.99%.

Yield on cost can be a useful descriptive metric for long-held positions, but it should be interpreted carefully. It shows how the current dividend compares with the original entry price, not how the market values the stock today or what a new buyer would earn at current prices. For comparing present income opportunities across securities, current yield remains the more relevant measure.

What This 20-Year HST Investment Result Suggests

The long-run outcome for Host Hotels & Resorts was positive, but not exceptional on an annualized basis. A 3.77% compounded annual return over two decades indicates that time alone does not guarantee strong wealth creation if the entry point, business cycle exposure, and distribution path work against the investor.

It also reinforces a broader analytical point: with REITs, especially hotel REITs, understanding total return requires more than looking at the chart of the stock price. Distribution policy, dividend interruptions or recoveries, and the pace of reinvestment can materially shape long-term results. For HST, the final value was much more a story of cash income and compounding than of sustained multiple expansion or major capital appreciation.

Another investment principle worth keeping in mind:

“There’s a virtuous cycle when people have to defend challenges to their ideas. Any gaps in thinking or analysis become clear pretty quickly when smart people ask good, logical questions.” — Joel Greenblatt