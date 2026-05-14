“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”

A 10-year holding period can reveal far more about a stock than short-term price swings. In the case of Eversource Energy (NYSE: ES), a $10,000 investment made in May 2016 and held through May 2026 produced a positive total return, with dividends playing a central role in the outcome. For income-oriented utility stocks in particular, evaluating long-term total return rather than price appreciation alone is essential.

Eversource Energy is a regulated electric and natural gas utility, and its investment profile has typically been defined by a combination of relatively steady cash generation, recurring dividend payments, and moderate capital appreciation. That makes ES a useful case study in how compounding works when dividends are reinvested over time.

Eversource Energy 10-Year Return at a Glance

ES 10-Year Return Details Start date: 05/16/2016 $10,000



05/16/2016 $16,805



05/13/2026 End date: 05/13/2026 Start price/share: $57.38 End price/share: $68.25 Starting shares: 174.28 Ending shares: 246.35 Dividends reinvested/share: $23.99 Total return: 68.13% Average annual return: 5.33% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $16,805.79

Over the full 10-year period, a $10,000 investment in Eversource Energy grew to $16,805.79, assuming dividends were reinvested. That equates to a 68.13% total return, or an average annual return of 5.33%, based on the figures above as of 05/13/2026. [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

What Drove the Return

The headline result is respectable, but the composition of that return matters. ES shares rose from $57.38 to $68.25 over the period, a modest price gain on its own. The larger story is the contribution from dividends and reinvestment. Eversource paid $23.99 per share in dividends over the period, and those cash distributions increased the share count from 174.28 to 246.35 through reinvestment.

This illustrates a core feature of utility investing: long-term outcomes are often driven less by rapid multiple expansion and more by the steady accumulation of cash income. When dividends are reinvested, each distribution purchases additional shares, which in turn generate their own future dividends. Over multi-year periods, that compounding effect can materially change total return.

Key Takeaways From the 10-Year Holding Period

Price appreciation was only part of the story. The stock price increased, but dividends accounted for a meaningful share of the total investment result.

The stock price increased, but dividends accounted for a meaningful share of the total investment result. Reinvestment mattered. The ending share count was substantially higher than the starting share count, reflecting the effect of compounding through a DRIP approach.

The ending share count was substantially higher than the starting share count, reflecting the effect of compounding through a DRIP approach. Total return is the right lens. For regulated utilities such as Eversource Energy, evaluating only the stock chart can understate the economic return delivered to long-term holders.

Current Yield and Yield on Cost

Based on the most recent annualized dividend rate of $3.15 per share, ES has a current yield of approximately 4.62%, using the quoted share price of $68.25. That is the forward-looking income rate available at the current market price.

Another useful measure is yield on cost, which compares the current annual dividend to the original purchase price. Using the 2016 entry price of $57.38 and the current annualized dividend of $3.15, the yield on cost is approximately 5.49%.

Yield on cost can help show how dividend growth changes the economics of a long-held position. It is not a valuation metric for new capital, but it does provide a clearer picture of how the income stream has evolved for an investor who bought earlier and held through the cycle.

How to Interpret Eversource Energy’s 10-Year Performance

A 5.33% annualized return will not match the strongest equity market results over the same period, but that is not typically why investors look at regulated utilities. The sector is often evaluated for its defensive characteristics, essential-service revenue base, and dividend profile rather than for high-growth upside.

That makes Eversource Energy’s 10-year return a useful reminder that investment outcomes should be judged against the business model and capital return structure of the company. In a lower-volatility, income-oriented equity, the combination of dividends, reinvestment, and patience can still produce meaningful cumulative gains even when share price appreciation is relatively restrained.

“The policy of being too cautious is the greatest risk of all.” — Jawaharlal Nehru