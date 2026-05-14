“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”

A five-year holding period is often used to test whether a stock has translated its underlying business performance into shareholder returns. For IQVIA Holdings Inc (NYSE: IQV), that exercise produces a negative result over the period beginning in May 2021 and ending in May 2026. Based on the figures below, a $10,000 investment in IQVIA stock declined to $7,366.41, reflecting both share-price weakness and the absence of dividend income.

IQVIA 5-Year Investment Outcome

IQV 5-Year Return Details Start date: 05/14/2021 $10,000



05/14/2021 $7,366



05/13/2026 End date: 05/13/2026 Start price/share: $234.04 End price/share: $172.38 Starting shares: 42.73 Ending shares: 42.73 Dividends reinvested/share: $0.00 Total return: -26.35% Average annual return: -5.93% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $7,366.41

The math is straightforward. At a starting price of $234.04, a $10,000 purchase would have acquired about 42.73 shares of IQVIA. With the stock at $172.38 on 05/13/2026 and no dividends paid over the holding period, the investment value would have fallen to $7,366.41. That equates to a total return of -26.35% and a compound annual return of -5.93%.

What Drove the Result

The negative five-year return reflects a simple but important point: even businesses with durable competitive positions can produce disappointing shareholder outcomes if the entry valuation is high, earnings growth slows, or the market applies a lower valuation multiple over time. For a stock such as IQVIA, which operates in healthcare data, analytics, and contract research services, investor returns are often shaped by a combination of revenue growth, operating margin resilience, debt management, and the multiple investors are willing to pay for those cash flows.

Because IQVIA does not pay a regular dividend, the entire return in this period depended on price appreciation. That can amplify both upside and downside. When a non-dividend-paying stock underperforms, there is no income stream to offset part of the decline or to support reinvestment through market weakness.

Key Takeaways

Initial investment: $10,000 on 05/14/2021

Ending value: $7,366.41 on 05/13/2026

Total return: -26.35%

Annualized return: -5.93%

Dividend contribution: none

Why the Starting Point Matters

Five-year return studies are highly sensitive to the purchase date. A stock bought after a strong run can post weak forward returns even if the underlying business remains fundamentally sound. Conversely, a stock purchased during a market drawdown may generate strong subsequent gains without any dramatic shift in the company’s long-term economics. In that sense, this IQVIA investment outcome is not just a commentary on the company; it also reflects the valuation and market expectations embedded in the shares in May 2021.

That distinction matters when evaluating long-term holdings. A poor realized return can stem from deteriorating fundamentals, multiple compression, or simply an initially demanding entry price. Separating those drivers is essential when deciding whether past underperformance says something durable about the business or only about the timing of the purchase.

[These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

More investment wisdom to ponder:

“In the short run, the market is a voting machine but in the long run, it is a weighing machine.” — Benjamin Graham