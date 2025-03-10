The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a two-decade holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Occidental Petroleum Corp (NYSE: OXY)? Today, we examine the outcome of a two-decade investment into the stock back in 2005.

03/07/2025 End date: 03/07/2025 Start price/share: $33.78 End price/share: $47.24 Starting shares: 296.03 Ending shares: 509.27 Dividends reinvested/share: $33.09 Total return: 140.58% Average annual return: 4.49% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $24,076.82

As we can see, the two-decade investment result worked out as follows, with an annualized rate of return of 4.49%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 20 years ago into $24,076.82 today (as of 03/07/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 140.58% (something to think about: how might OXY shares perform over the next 20 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Notice that Occidental Petroleum Corp paid investors a total of $33.09/share in dividends over the 20 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of .96/share, we calculate that OXY has a current yield of approximately 2.03%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of .96 against the original $33.78/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 6.01%.

One more piece of investment wisdom to leave you with:

“Games are won by players who focus on the playing field, not by those whose eyes are glued to the scoreboard.” — Warren Buffett