“Someone’s sitting in the shade today because someone planted a tree a long time ago.”
— Warren Buffett
The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a two-decade holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Occidental Petroleum Corp (NYSE: OXY)? Today, we examine the outcome of a two-decade investment into the stock back in 2005.
|Start date:
|03/10/2005
|
|End date:
|03/07/2025
|Start price/share:
|$33.78
|End price/share:
|$47.24
|Starting shares:
|296.03
|Ending shares:
|509.27
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$33.09
|Total return:
|140.58%
|Average annual return:
|4.49%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$24,076.82
As we can see, the two-decade investment result worked out as follows, with an annualized rate of return of 4.49%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 20 years ago into $24,076.82 today (as of 03/07/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 140.58% (something to think about: how might OXY shares perform over the next 20 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
Notice that Occidental Petroleum Corp paid investors a total of $33.09/share in dividends over the 20 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).
Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of .96/share, we calculate that OXY has a current yield of approximately 2.03%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of .96 against the original $33.78/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 6.01%.
One more piece of investment wisdom to leave you with:
“Games are won by players who focus on the playing field, not by those whose eyes are glued to the scoreboard.” — Warren Buffett