“When we own portions of outstanding businesses with outstanding managements, our favorite holding period is forever.”

A long holding period can materially change how a dividend stock is evaluated. Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE: VZ) is a useful example because its long-run investment outcome depends not only on share price appreciation, but also on the compounding effect of reinvested cash distributions. Looking back to 2006, a hypothetical Verizon stock investment illustrates how total return can differ from price return alone over a 20-year span.

Using the data shown below, a $10,000 investment in Verizon on 05/15/2006 would have grown to $46,639.06 by 05/13/2026, assuming dividends were reinvested. That equates to a total return of 366.39% and an average annual return of 8.00%.

Verizon 20-Year Return Details

VZ 20-Year Return Details Start date: 05/15/2006 $10,000



05/15/2006 $46,639



05/13/2026 End date: 05/13/2026 Start price/share: $28.35 End price/share: $47.21 Starting shares: 352.73 Ending shares: 987.90 Dividends reinvested/share: $44.29 Total return: 366.39% Average annual return: 8.00% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $46,639.06

The key point is that Verizon’s 20-year outcome was driven by both components of shareholder return:

Capital appreciation: the share price rose from $28.35 to $47.21.

the share price rose from $28.35 to $47.21. Income generation: the position paid $44.29 per share in dividends over the period, with those dividends assumed to be reinvested.

That distinction matters. The ending share count increased from 352.73 shares to 987.90 shares, showing how dividend reinvestment can materially expand ownership over time. For high-yield equities in mature industries, a large share of long-term total return may come from cash distributions rather than from rapid earnings multiple expansion.

[These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

How Dividend Reinvestment Changed The Outcome

Dividend reinvestment is central to this Verizon stock return analysis. In the calculation above, each dividend is reinvested into additional shares using the closing price on the ex-dividend date. Over time, those new shares generate dividends of their own, creating a compounding effect that is easy to underestimate when focusing only on the chart of the stock price.

For a telecom company such as Verizon, that mechanism is especially important. The business has historically been associated with a substantial dividend yield, and the stock has often been evaluated partly as an income vehicle rather than purely as a growth equity. As a result, total return is the more informative lens than price return alone.

What Is Verizon’s Current Yield And Yield On Cost?

Based on the most recent annualized dividend rate of $2.83 per share, Verizon’s current indicated yield is approximately 5.99% using the $47.21 ending share price in this analysis.

Another useful metric is yield on cost, which compares the current annualized dividend with the original purchase price. Using the original entry price of $28.35 per share, the $2.83 annualized dividend implies a yield on cost of 9.98%.

Yield on cost can help illustrate how a long-held dividend position may evolve, but it should be interpreted carefully. It describes the income generated relative to the initial purchase price, not the income yield available on new capital deployed today. For current valuation decisions, the present dividend yield and the company’s cash-flow coverage remain more relevant.

What This 20-Year Verizon Return Shows

This 20-year Verizon investment result highlights several broader lessons about long-duration equity returns:

Total return matters more than price return for dividend-paying stocks.

for dividend-paying stocks. Reinvestment can be a major return driver when a company distributes meaningful cash over long periods.

when a company distributes meaningful cash over long periods. Income-oriented equities can produce solid compounding even when share-price appreciation is moderate rather than exceptional.

even when share-price appreciation is moderate rather than exceptional. Entry price still matters, because future yield on cost and long-run compounding both depend on the starting valuation.

Verizon operates in a capital-intensive industry with relatively mature end markets, where scale, spectrum assets, network investment, pricing discipline, and customer retention tend to shape long-run economics. That profile can support durable cash distributions, but it also means investors typically balance dividend income against factors such as leverage, competitive intensity, capital expenditure requirements, and the pace of wireless and broadband growth.

Seen through that framework, the historical result here is less about a dramatic rerating of the stock and more about the cumulative effect of collecting and reinvesting dividends over a long period.

“The most important quality for an investor is temperament, not intellect. You need a temperament that neither derives great pleasure from being with the crowd or against the crowd.” — Warren Buffett