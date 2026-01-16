“Someone’s sitting in the shade today because someone planted a tree a long time ago.”
— Warren Buffett
The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a two-decade holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM)? Today, we examine the outcome of a two-decade investment into the stock back in 2006.
|Start date:
|01/17/2006
|
|End date:
|01/15/2026
|Start price/share:
|$36.90
|End price/share:
|$35.41
|Starting shares:
|271.00
|Ending shares:
|287.27
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$1.62
|Total return:
|1.72%
|Average annual return:
|0.09%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$10,181.62
The above analysis shows the two-decade investment result worked out as follows, with an annualized rate of return of 0.09%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 20 years ago into $10,181.62 today (as of 01/15/2026). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 1.72% (something to think about: how might MGM shares perform over the next 20 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
Notice that MGM Resorts International paid investors a total of $1.62/share in dividends over the 20 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).
Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of .01/share, we calculate that MGM has a current yield of approximately 0.00%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of .01 against the original $36.90/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 0.00%.
More investment wisdom to ponder:
“All intelligent investing is value investing: acquiring more that you are paying for. You must value the business in order to value the stock.” — Charlie Munger