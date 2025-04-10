The investment philosophy practiced by Warren Buffett calls for investors to take a long-term horizon when making an investment, such as a two-decade holding period (or even longer), and reconsider making the investment in the first place if unable to envision holding the stock for at least five years. Today, we look at how such a long-term strategy would have done for investors in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASD: ORLY) back in 2005, holding through to today.

ORLY 20-Year Return Details Start date: 04/25/2005 $10,000



04/25/2005 $575,305



04/23/2025 End date: 04/23/2025 Start price/share: $24.00 End price/share: $1,380.50 Starting shares: 416.67 Ending shares: 416.67 Dividends reinvested/share: $0.00 Total return: 5,652.08% Average annual return: 22.45% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $575,305.78

The above analysis shows the two-decade investment result worked out exceptionally well, with an annualized rate of return of 22.45%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 20 years ago into $575,305.78 today (as of 04/23/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 5,652.08% (something to think about: how might ORLY shares perform over the next 20 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

One more piece of investment wisdom to leave you with:

“If investing is entertaining, if you’re having fun, you’re probably not making any money. Good investing is boring.” — George Soros