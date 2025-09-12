“Someone’s sitting in the shade today because someone planted a tree a long time ago.”
— Warren Buffett
The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a two-decade holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Carnival Corp (NYSE: CCL)? Today, we examine the outcome of a two-decade investment into the stock back in 2005.
|Start date:
|09/12/2005
|
|End date:
|09/11/2025
|Start price/share:
|$51.00
|End price/share:
|$32.47
|Starting shares:
|196.08
|Ending shares:
|294.48
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$17.65
|Total return:
|-4.38%
|Average annual return:
|-0.22%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$9,568.84
The above analysis shows the two-decade investment result worked out poorly, with an annualized rate of return of -0.22%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 20 years ago into $9,568.84 today (as of 09/11/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of -4.38% (something to think about: how might CCL shares perform over the next 20 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
Notice that Carnival Corp paid investors a total of $17.65/share in dividends over the 20 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).
Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 2/share, we calculate that CCL has a current yield of approximately 6.16%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 2 against the original $51.00/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 12.08%.
More investment wisdom to ponder:
“There’s a virtuous cycle when people have to defend challenges to their ideas. Any gaps in thinking or analysis become clear pretty quickly when smart people ask good, logical questions.” — Joel Greenblatt