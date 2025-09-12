The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a two-decade holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Carnival Corp (NYSE: CCL)? Today, we examine the outcome of a two-decade investment into the stock back in 2005.

CCL 20-Year Return Details Start date: 09/12/2005 $10,000



09/12/2005 $9,568



09/11/2025 End date: 09/11/2025 Start price/share: $51.00 End price/share: $32.47 Starting shares: 196.08 Ending shares: 294.48 Dividends reinvested/share: $17.65 Total return: -4.38% Average annual return: -0.22% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $9,568.84

The above analysis shows the two-decade investment result worked out poorly, with an annualized rate of return of -0.22%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 20 years ago into $9,568.84 today (as of 09/11/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of -4.38% (something to think about: how might CCL shares perform over the next 20 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Notice that Carnival Corp paid investors a total of $17.65/share in dividends over the 20 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 2/share, we calculate that CCL has a current yield of approximately 6.16%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 2 against the original $51.00/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 12.08%.

More investment wisdom to ponder:

“There’s a virtuous cycle when people have to defend challenges to their ideas. Any gaps in thinking or analysis become clear pretty quickly when smart people ask good, logical questions.” — Joel Greenblatt