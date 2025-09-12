“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”

The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a decade-long holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE: MHK)? Today, we examine the outcome of a decade-long investment into the stock back in 2015.

MHK 10-Year Return Details Start date: 09/14/2015 $10,000



09/14/2015 $6,802



09/11/2025 End date: 09/11/2025 Start price/share: $205.37 End price/share: $139.75 Starting shares: 48.69 Ending shares: 48.69 Dividends reinvested/share: $0.00 Total return: -31.95% Average annual return: -3.78% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $6,802.26

As shown above, the decade-long investment result worked out poorly, with an annualized rate of return of -3.78%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $6,802.26 today (as of 09/11/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of -31.95% (something to think about: how might MHK shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Here’s one more great investment quote before you go:

“If investing is entertaining, if you’re having fun, you’re probably not making any money. Good investing is boring.” — George Soros