“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”
— Warren Buffett
The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a decade-long holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE: MHK)? Today, we examine the outcome of a decade-long investment into the stock back in 2015.
|Start date:
|09/14/2015
|
|End date:
|09/11/2025
|Start price/share:
|$205.37
|End price/share:
|$139.75
|Starting shares:
|48.69
|Ending shares:
|48.69
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$0.00
|Total return:
|-31.95%
|Average annual return:
|-3.78%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$6,802.26
As shown above, the decade-long investment result worked out poorly, with an annualized rate of return of -3.78%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $6,802.26 today (as of 09/11/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of -31.95% (something to think about: how might MHK shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
Here’s one more great investment quote before you go:
“If investing is entertaining, if you’re having fun, you’re probably not making any money. Good investing is boring.” — George Soros