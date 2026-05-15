A long-term investment in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. (NASD: CTSH) illustrates how total return is built over time through both share-price appreciation and dividend reinvestment. Using a 20-year holding period beginning in May 2006, a $10,000 investment in CTSH would have grown to $31,610.63 by 05/14/2026, assuming dividends were reinvested.

That outcome reflects a total return of 216.26% and an average annual return of 5.92%. The result is respectable, though it also shows that even successful long-term holdings can deliver returns that are more moderate than headline cumulative gains may initially suggest. Annualized returns matter because they provide a clearer basis for comparing one investment with alternatives across the same period.

CTSH 20-Year Return Details

CTSH 20-Year Return Details Start date: 05/15/2006 $10,000



05/15/2006 $31,610



05/14/2026 End date: 05/14/2026 Start price/share: $16.51 End price/share: $46.05 Starting shares: 605.69 Ending shares: 686.77 Dividends reinvested/share: $8.90 Total return: 216.26% Average annual return: 5.92% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $31,610.63

In simple terms, a buy-and-hold investor who reinvested dividends would have more than tripled the original capital over the full period. The ending value was driven by two sources: the increase in CTSH’s share price from $16.51 to $46.05, and the incremental shares accumulated through dividend reinvestment.

[These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

How Dividend Reinvestment Affected the Return

Cognizant Technology Solutions paid $8.90 per share in cumulative dividends over the period used in this analysis. Assuming those cash distributions were reinvested, the original 605.69 shares grew to 686.77 shares by the end date. That increase in share count is an important part of the total-return calculation.

Dividend reinvestment often has the greatest impact over long holding periods because each additional share can itself generate future dividends. In this case, reinvestment added more than 81 shares to the position, helping lift the final portfolio value beyond what price appreciation alone would have produced.

Current Yield and Yield on Cost

Based on the most recent annualized dividend rate of $1.32 per share, CTSH has a current yield of approximately 2.87%, using the stated share price of $46.05. Another useful measure is yield on cost, which compares the current annual dividend to the original purchase price.

Using the 2006 entry price of $16.51 per share, the current $1.32 annualized dividend implies a yield on cost of 7.99%. That metric does not describe the stock’s present market yield; rather, it shows how the income stream on the original capital base has evolved over time.

What This 20-Year CTSH Investment Example Shows

Long holding periods can materially change the outcome of an equity investment.

Total return matters more than share-price change alone.

Dividend reinvestment can meaningfully increase ending share count and portfolio value.

Cumulative gains should be evaluated alongside annualized returns for proper context.

Cognizant Technology Solutions has operated through multiple economic and market cycles over the last two decades, including the global financial crisis, the pandemic-era disruption, and the subsequent normalization in technology spending. A 20-year return analysis is useful precisely because it spans periods of expansion, contraction, and valuation resets rather than relying on a single favorable entry point or short-term trend.

One final principle is worth keeping in view:

“There is nothing riskier than the widespread perception that there is no risk.” — Howard Marks