One of the most important things investors can learn from Warren Buffett, is about how they approach their time horizon for an investment into a stock under consideration. Because immediately after buying shares of a given stock, investors will then be able to check on the day-to-day (and even minute-by-minute) market value. Some days the stock market will be up, other days down. These daily fluctuations can often distract from the long-term view. Today, we look at the result of a decade-long holding period for an investor who was considering Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold (NYSE: FCX) back in 2016, bought the stock, ignored the market’s ups and downs, and simply held through to today.

FCX 10-Year Return Details Start date: 02/23/2016 $10,000



02/23/2016 $98,168



02/20/2026 End date: 02/20/2026 Start price/share: $7.24 End price/share: $64.34 Starting shares: 1,381.22 Ending shares: 1,526.24 Dividends reinvested/share: $3.17 Total return: 881.98% Average annual return: 25.66% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $98,168.14

As shown above, the decade-long investment result worked out exceptionally well, with an annualized rate of return of 25.66%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $98,168.14 today (as of 02/20/2026). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 881.98% (something to think about: how might FCX shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Notice that Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold paid investors a total of $3.17/share in dividends over the 10 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of .3/share, we calculate that FCX has a current yield of approximately 0.47%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of .3 against the original $7.24/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 6.49%.

One more piece of investment wisdom to leave you with:

“You can’t be a good value investor without being an independent thinker; you’re seeing valuations that the market is not appreciating. But it’s critical that you understand why the market isn’t seeing the value you do.” — Joel Greenblatt