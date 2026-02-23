“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”
— Warren Buffett
One of the most important things investors can learn from Warren Buffett, is about how they approach their time horizon for an investment into a stock under consideration. Because immediately after buying shares of a given stock, investors will then be able to check on the day-to-day (and even minute-by-minute) market value. Some days the stock market will be up, other days down. These daily fluctuations can often distract from the long-term view. Today, we look at the result of a decade-long holding period for an investor who was considering Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold (NYSE: FCX) back in 2016, bought the stock, ignored the market’s ups and downs, and simply held through to today.
|Start date:
|02/23/2016
|
|End date:
|02/20/2026
|Start price/share:
|$7.24
|End price/share:
|$64.34
|Starting shares:
|1,381.22
|Ending shares:
|1,526.24
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$3.17
|Total return:
|881.98%
|Average annual return:
|25.66%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$98,168.14
As shown above, the decade-long investment result worked out exceptionally well, with an annualized rate of return of 25.66%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $98,168.14 today (as of 02/20/2026). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 881.98% (something to think about: how might FCX shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
Notice that Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold paid investors a total of $3.17/share in dividends over the 10 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).
Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of .3/share, we calculate that FCX has a current yield of approximately 0.47%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of .3 against the original $7.24/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 6.49%.
One more piece of investment wisdom to leave you with:
“You can’t be a good value investor without being an independent thinker; you’re seeing valuations that the market is not appreciating. But it’s critical that you understand why the market isn’t seeing the value you do.” — Joel Greenblatt