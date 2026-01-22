“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”

The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a five year holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into PepsiCo Inc (NASD: PEP)? Today, we examine the outcome of a five year investment into the stock back in 2021.

01/21/2026 End date: 01/21/2026 Start price/share: $138.59 End price/share: $146.74 Starting shares: 72.16 Ending shares: 84.15 Dividends reinvested/share: $24.67 Total return: 23.48% Average annual return: 4.31% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $12,348.94

The above analysis shows the five year investment result worked out as follows, with an annualized rate of return of 4.31%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $12,348.94 today (as of 01/21/2026). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 23.48% (something to think about: how might PEP shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Notice that PepsiCo Inc paid investors a total of $24.67/share in dividends over the 5 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 5.69/share, we calculate that PEP has a current yield of approximately 3.88%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 5.69 against the original $138.59/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 2.80%.

One more piece of investment wisdom to leave you with:

“Thousands of experts study overbought indicators, head-and-shoulder patterns, put-call ratios, the Fed’s policy on money supplyâ€¦and they can’t predict markets with any useful consistency, any more than the gizzard squeezers could tell the Roman emperors when the Huns would attack.” — Peter Lynch