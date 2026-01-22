“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”
— Warren Buffett
The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a five year holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into PepsiCo Inc (NASD: PEP)? Today, we examine the outcome of a five year investment into the stock back in 2021.
|Start date:
|01/22/2021
|
|End date:
|01/21/2026
|Start price/share:
|$138.59
|End price/share:
|$146.74
|Starting shares:
|72.16
|Ending shares:
|84.15
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$24.67
|Total return:
|23.48%
|Average annual return:
|4.31%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$12,348.94
The above analysis shows the five year investment result worked out as follows, with an annualized rate of return of 4.31%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $12,348.94 today (as of 01/21/2026). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 23.48% (something to think about: how might PEP shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
Notice that PepsiCo Inc paid investors a total of $24.67/share in dividends over the 5 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).
Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 5.69/share, we calculate that PEP has a current yield of approximately 3.88%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 5.69 against the original $138.59/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 2.80%.
One more piece of investment wisdom to leave you with:
“Thousands of experts study overbought indicators, head-and-shoulder patterns, put-call ratios, the Fed’s policy on money supplyâ€¦and they can’t predict markets with any useful consistency, any more than the gizzard squeezers could tell the Roman emperors when the Huns would attack.” — Peter Lynch