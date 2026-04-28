“When we own portions of outstanding businesses with outstanding managements, our favorite holding period is forever.”

A long-term investment in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASD: FITB) produced a positive result over the past 20 years, but the return profile was modest relative to the length of the holding period. Using a starting date of 04/28/2006 and assuming dividends were reinvested, a $10,000 investment grew to $23,132.36 by 04/27/2026, for a total return of 131.18% and an annualized return of 4.28%.

That outcome highlights an important distinction in bank investing: total return can remain respectable over long periods even when price appreciation alone is limited, because reinvested dividends contribute meaningfully to final value. For Fifth Third Bancorp, the dividend stream materially improved the end result.

FITB 20-Year Return Details

FITB 20-Year Return Details Start date: 04/28/2006 $10,000



04/28/2006 $23,132



04/27/2026 End date: 04/27/2026 Start price/share: $40.42 End price/share: $50.33 Starting shares: 247.40 Ending shares: 459.33 Dividends reinvested/share: $16.90 Total return: 131.18% Average annual return: 4.28% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $23,132.36

In simple terms, Fifth Third Bancorp more than doubled the original capital over the period, but it did so at a pace that underscores how much entry point matters in cyclical financial stocks. Buying a regional bank in 2006 meant purchasing near the eve of the global financial crisis, one of the most severe stress periods in modern banking history. That context helps explain why a full 20-year holding period still resulted in a mid-single-digit annualized return.

These figures were computed using the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator, with dividends reinvested using the closing price on each ex-dividend date.

What Drove the Return

The return came from two sources:

Share price appreciation: the stock rose from $40.42 to $50.33 over the measurement period.

the stock rose from $40.42 to $50.33 over the measurement period. Reinvested dividends: shareholders received $16.90 per share in cumulative dividends over the period examined, and reinvestment increased the share count from 247.40 to 459.33.

That expansion in share count is notable. Even though the stock price did not compound at a high rate over the full period, reinvested cash distributions added substantially to ending value. This is one reason total return analysis is essential when evaluating banks and other mature dividend-paying companies.

Why the Starting Date Matters

For bank stocks, long-term performance is especially sensitive to the point in the credit cycle at which shares are purchased. An investment initiated in 2006 was exposed soon afterward to a deep recession, widespread credit losses, tighter regulation, capital rebuilding across the banking sector, and a prolonged period of low interest rates. Those factors weighed on profitability and valuation across many regional banks for years.

That makes this Fifth Third Bancorp case useful as a reminder that a long holding period does not automatically produce strong annualized returns. Time can help absorb shocks, but it does not erase the effect of buying into a cyclical sector at an unfavorable point in the cycle.

Dividend Yield and Yield on Cost

Based on the most recent annualized dividend rate of $1.60 per share, FITB has a current yield of approximately 3.18% using the ending share price of $50.33.

Another useful measure is yield on cost, which compares the current annual dividend to the original purchase price. Using the 2006 purchase price of $40.42 per share, the current $1.60 annualized dividend implies a yield on cost of 3.96%.

Yield on cost can help illustrate how an income stream evolves over time, but it should not be confused with current market yield. For valuation and portfolio allocation decisions, the current yield remains the more relevant measure because it reflects the income available on capital at today’s price.

Key Takeaways

A $10,000 investment in Fifth Third Bancorp on 04/28/2006 grew to $23,132.36 by 04/27/2026 with dividends reinvested.

Total return was 131.18%, equal to an annualized return of 4.28%.

Dividends were a major component of the result, helping lift ending shares from 247.40 to 459.33.

The modest annualized return reflects both the cyclical nature of bank stocks and the significance of the 2006 starting point.

Viewed in isolation, the investment was profitable and income-bearing. Viewed more critically, it was also a reminder that in financial stocks, dividend reinvestment can cushion long-term returns, but purchase timing and credit-cycle exposure remain decisive drivers of overall performance.

One final investment quote:

“Generally, the greater the stigma or revulsion, the better the bargain.” — Seth Klarman