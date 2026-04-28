“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”

A long holding period can reveal far more about a stock than short-term price moves. In the case of Texas Instruments Inc. (NASD: TXN), a 10-year buy-and-hold investment produced an exceptionally strong total return, driven by both capital appreciation and the steady contribution of reinvested dividends. The result offers a useful case study in how durable cash generation, shareholder distributions, and time can combine to compound returns.

Looking back to an initial purchase on 04/28/2016, the performance of TXN over the following decade illustrates why total return, rather than price appreciation alone, is the appropriate measure for evaluating long-term equity outcomes. Texas Instruments is widely followed as an analog and embedded semiconductor company, and over long periods its investment case has often centered on free cash flow generation, disciplined capital allocation, and an established dividend program.

TXN 10-Year Return Details

TXN 10-Year Return Details Start date: 04/28/2016 $10,000



04/28/2016 $60,416



04/27/2026 End date: 04/27/2026 Start price/share: $58.69 End price/share: $269.50 Starting shares: 170.39 Ending shares: 224.26 Dividends reinvested/share: $39.04 Total return: 504.39% Average annual return: 19.70% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $60,416.49

On these assumptions, a $10,000 investment in TXN grew to $60,416.49 by 04/27/2026. That equates to a 504.39% total return, or 19.70% annualized, with dividends reinvested throughout the holding period. [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

What Drove the 10-Year Return?

The return profile reflects two core components:

Share price appreciation: TXN rose from $58.69 to $269.50 per share over the period.

TXN rose from $58.69 to $269.50 per share over the period. Dividend reinvestment: Reinvested cash distributions increased the share count from 170.39 to 224.26 shares.

That combination matters. Price appreciation generated the majority of the gain, but reinvested dividends meaningfully amplified the ending value by purchasing additional shares along the way. This is the essence of long-term total return compounding: income received in cash becomes additional equity exposure, and future gains are earned on a larger base.

For dividend-paying stocks, evaluating only the change in share price can understate the full economic result. In TXN’s case, cumulative dividends of $39.04 per original share over the 10-year span were a material contributor to the outcome.

Why Dividend Reinvestment Matters

Dividend reinvestment is often most powerful over extended holding periods. Each dividend payment buys incremental shares, and those shares can then generate their own dividends and participate in future price gains. The effect may appear modest in a single quarter or year, but it becomes more visible over a decade.

Here, the calculations assume that dividends were reinvested automatically using the closing price on each ex-dividend date. Under that methodology, the share count increased by more than 30% over the period, from 170.39 shares to 224.26 shares. That additional ownership significantly lifted the final portfolio value.

Current Yield and Yield on Cost

Based on the most recent annualized dividend rate of $5.68 per share, TXN has a current yield of approximately 2.11% using the ending share price of $269.50. Another useful reference point is yield on cost, which compares the current annualized dividend with the original purchase price.

Using the 2016 entry price of $58.69, the current dividend rate implies a yield on cost of about 9.68%.

In practical terms, that means an investor who bought at the starting price would now be receiving annual dividend income equal to nearly a tenth of the original purchase price per share, before considering any additional shares accumulated through reinvestment. Yield on cost does not measure current valuation, but it can be a helpful way to visualize how dividend growth rewards long holding periods.

What the TXN Example Suggests About Long-Term Stock Returns

The Texas Instruments example highlights several broader points relevant to long-term equity analysis:

Total return is the key metric. Price gains and dividends should be evaluated together.

Price gains and dividends should be evaluated together. Time can compensate for interim volatility. A 10-year horizon reduces the importance of short-term market swings.

A 10-year horizon reduces the importance of short-term market swings. Cash distributions matter. For mature, profitable companies, dividends can be an important part of shareholder return.

For mature, profitable companies, dividends can be an important part of shareholder return. Compounding improves with consistency. Reinvestment works best when a company can sustain payouts over many years.

Texas Instruments has long been associated with these characteristics. As a large semiconductor company with significant exposure to analog and embedded processing markets, its business has historically been tied less to a single product cycle than to a broad base of industrial and electronic demand. That kind of business mix can support durable cash generation, which in turn can fund dividends, repurchases, and reinvestment in manufacturing capacity.

None of that guarantees that the next 10 years will look like the last 10. Semiconductor results remain cyclical, capital intensity matters, and entry valuation always influences future returns. Even so, the historical record shown here demonstrates how a high-quality dividend payer can deliver outsized long-term results when operational performance and shareholder returns reinforce one another.

“People who succeed in the stock market also accept periodic losses, setbacks, and unexpected occurrences. Calamitous drops do not scare them out of the game.” — Peter Lynch