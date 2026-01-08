“When we own portions of outstanding businesses with outstanding managements, our favorite holding period is forever.”
— Warren Buffett
One of the most important things investors can learn from Warren Buffett, is about how they approach their time horizon for an investment into a stock under consideration. Because immediately after buying shares of a given stock, investors will then be able to check on the day-to-day (and even minute-by-minute) market value. Some days the stock market will be up, other days down. These daily fluctuations can often distract from the long-term view. Today, we look at the result of a two-decade holding period for an investor who was considering DaVita Inc (NYSE: DVA) back in 2006, bought the stock, ignored the market’s ups and downs, and simply held through to today.
|Start date:
|01/09/2006
|
|End date:
|01/07/2026
|Start price/share:
|$27.33
|End price/share:
|$111.01
|Starting shares:
|365.90
|Ending shares:
|365.90
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$0.00
|Total return:
|306.18%
|Average annual return:
|7.26%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$40,644.90
The above analysis shows the two-decade investment result worked out well, with an annualized rate of return of 7.26%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 20 years ago into $40,644.90 today (as of 01/07/2026). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 306.18% (something to think about: how might DVA shares perform over the next 20 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
One more piece of investment wisdom to leave you with:
“You can’t be a good value investor without being an independent thinker; you’re seeing valuations that the market is not appreciating. But it’s critical that you understand why the market isn’t seeing the value you do.” — Joel Greenblatt