One of the most important things investors can learn from Warren Buffett, is about how they approach their time horizon for an investment into a stock under consideration. Because immediately after buying shares of a given stock, investors will then be able to check on the day-to-day (and even minute-by-minute) market value. Some days the stock market will be up, other days down. These daily fluctuations can often distract from the long-term view. Today, we look at the result of a two-decade holding period for an investor who was considering DaVita Inc (NYSE: DVA) back in 2006, bought the stock, ignored the market’s ups and downs, and simply held through to today.

DVA 20-Year Return Details Start date: 01/09/2006 $10,000



01/09/2006 $40,644



01/07/2026 End date: 01/07/2026 Start price/share: $27.33 End price/share: $111.01 Starting shares: 365.90 Ending shares: 365.90 Dividends reinvested/share: $0.00 Total return: 306.18% Average annual return: 7.26% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $40,644.90

The above analysis shows the two-decade investment result worked out well, with an annualized rate of return of 7.26%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 20 years ago into $40,644.90 today (as of 01/07/2026). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 306.18% (something to think about: how might DVA shares perform over the next 20 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

One more piece of investment wisdom to leave you with:

“You can’t be a good value investor without being an independent thinker; you’re seeing valuations that the market is not appreciating. But it’s critical that you understand why the market isn’t seeing the value you do.” — Joel Greenblatt