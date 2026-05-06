“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”

A five-year holding period offers a useful test of how a dividend-paying industrial stock compounds over time. For Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE: NSC), the result was positive but measured: a $10,000 investment made on 05/06/2021 grew to $12,119.81 by 05/05/2026, assuming dividends were reinvested. That works out to a total return of 21.17% and an annualized return of 3.92%.

The outcome matters because NSC is not typically owned solely for rapid price appreciation. As one of the major Class I freight railroads in the eastern United States, Norfolk Southern is often evaluated on a mix of earnings resilience, pricing power, operating efficiency, and steady capital returns through dividends and buybacks. Over this five-year window, dividends contributed meaningfully to the investment result.

NSC 5-Year Return Details

NSC 5-Year Return Details Start date: 05/06/2021 $10,000



05/06/2021 $12,119



05/05/2026 End date: 05/05/2026 Start price/share: $286.97 End price/share: $313.57 Starting shares: 34.85 Ending shares: 38.64 Dividends reinvested/share: $25.68 Total return: 21.17% Average annual return: 3.92% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $12,119.81

In simple terms, the investment gained $2,119.81 over five years. Price appreciation accounted for part of that increase, but the full result only becomes clear when reinvested dividends are included. That distinction is important for railroad stocks and other mature industrial businesses, where a meaningful share of long-run shareholder return may come from cash distributions rather than multiple expansion alone.

[These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

What Drove Norfolk Southern’s Return?

Over the period examined, NSC’s share price rose from $286.97 to $313.57. On price alone, that is a modest gain. The stronger contributor to total return was the accumulation and reinvestment of dividends, which increased the share count from 34.85 to 38.64. In other words, the return profile was shaped by two separate engines:

Share price appreciation from the initial purchase price to the ending share price

Dividend income reinvested into additional shares over time

This is why total return is usually the more informative performance measure than price return alone. It captures the effect of capital allocation policies and avoids understating the contribution from regular dividends.

How Dividend Reinvestment Changed The Outcome

Norfolk Southern paid $25.68 per share in cumulative dividends over the five-year period used in this analysis. For this calculation, those dividends are assumed to have been reinvested on the ex-dividend date at the closing price, rather than taken in cash. That reinvestment assumption raised the ending share count and, in turn, increased the ending portfolio value.

For income-oriented holdings, this compounding effect can be material even when the stock itself posts only moderate price gains. The longer the holding period, the more meaningful the gap can become between a cash-dividend result and a reinvested-dividend result.

Current Yield And Yield On Cost

Based on the most recent annualized dividend rate of $5.40 per share, NSC has a current yield of approximately 1.72% using the ending share price of $313.57.

Another useful metric is yield on cost, which compares the current annualized dividend to the original purchase price. Using the 05/06/2021 entry price of $286.97, the yield on cost is about 1.88%.

That figure is different from current yield because it reflects the income stream relative to the investor’s initial cost basis rather than the stock’s current market value. For long-term dividend investors, yield on cost can help illustrate how dividend growth changes the income profile of an older position.

Key Takeaways

$10,000 invested in Norfolk Southern on 05/06/2021 grew to $12,119.81 by 05/05/2026

The total return was 21.17%

The annualized return was 3.92%

Dividend reinvestment increased the share count from 34.85 to 38.64

NSC’s current annualized dividend rate is $5.40 per share, implying a current yield of about 1.72%

Using the original purchase price, the yield on cost is about 1.88%

Viewed through a five-year lens, Norfolk Southern produced a positive total return, but not an especially strong one relative to what many investors would expect from an equity holding over a full market cycle. Even so, the exercise underscores a central point in dividend investing: when returns are modest at the share-price level, reinvested income can still provide a meaningful portion of the final result.

“You’ve got to be careful if you don’t know where you’re going, ’cause you might not get there.” — Yogi Berra