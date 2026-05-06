“When we own portions of outstanding businesses with outstanding managements, our favorite holding period is forever.”

A long holding period can produce very different outcomes depending on the balance between price appreciation, dividend income, and the timing of commodity cycles. That is especially true for Occidental Petroleum Corp (NYSE: OXY), whose 20-year total return reflects both the cash-generation potential of an integrated energy business and the volatility inherent in oil and gas markets.

Using dividend reinvestment, a $10,000 investment in OXY on 05/08/2006 would have grown to $20,765.25 by 05/05/2026. That works out to a cumulative total return of 107.52% and an annualized return of 3.72%. The result is positive, but modest for a two-decade holding period, underscoring how cyclical drawdowns and periods of weaker energy pricing can materially affect long-term compounding.

OXY 20-Year Return Details

OXY 20-Year Return Details Start date: 05/08/2006 $10,000



05/08/2006 $20,765



05/05/2026 End date: 05/05/2026 Start price/share: $49.69 End price/share: $59.34 Starting shares: 201.25 Ending shares: 349.71 Dividends reinvested/share: $33.66 Total return: 107.52% Average annual return: 3.72% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $20,765.25

What Drove OXY’s 20-Year Return?

The key point is that OXY’s long-term return was not driven primarily by share-price appreciation. The stock rose from $49.69 to $59.34 over the period, a relatively limited gain in nominal price terms. The larger contribution came from cash distributions and the compounding effect of reinvesting those dividends into additional shares over time.

That distinction matters. Over a 20-year span, OXY paid $33.66 per share in dividends that were assumed to be reinvested at closing prices on ex-dividend dates. As a result, the original 201.25 shares grew to 349.71 shares. In other words, share accumulation through reinvestment accounted for a significant portion of the ending value.

In brief: Initial investment: $10,000

Ending value: $20,765.25

Total return: 107.52%

Annualized return: 3.72%

Dividend reinvestment materially increased ending share count

Why the Annualized Return Was Modest

For an oil and gas producer, a 20-year period can include multiple commodity booms and downturns, changes in capital spending discipline, shifts in production mix, and substantial swings in investor sentiment. That cyclicality can compress long-run returns even when the business remains a meaningful generator of cash flow.

OXY’s return profile over this period illustrates that point clearly. The final result was positive on a total return basis, but the annualized gain of 3.72% was restrained by the fact that the ending share price was only moderately above the starting level. Dividend reinvestment helped offset that weaker price compounding, but it did not fully transform the overall outcome into a high-return long-duration investment.

Dividend Yield and Yield on Cost

Based on the most recent annualized dividend rate of $1.04 per share, OXY has a current yield of approximately 1.75% using the ending share price of $59.34. Another useful measure is yield on cost, which compares the current annualized dividend to the original purchase price.

Using the initial price of $49.69 per share, OXY’s current annualized dividend implies a yield on cost of 3.52%. That figure helps quantify how a long-held income-producing stock can generate a different income profile for legacy shareholders than the headline current yield suggests.

How to Interpret This 20-Year OXY Investment Result

This case study highlights three practical lessons. First, total return gives a more complete picture than price return alone, particularly for dividend-paying equities. Second, dividend reinvestment can meaningfully increase long-term ending value even when capital appreciation is limited. Third, in cyclical sectors such as energy, long holding periods do not automatically translate into strong annualized returns; entry valuation, commodity prices, and capital allocation all remain critical.

The numbers above were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.

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