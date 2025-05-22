One of the most important things investors can learn from Warren Buffett, is about how they approach their time horizon for an investment into a stock under consideration. Because immediately after buying shares of a given stock, investors will then be able to check on the day-to-day (and even minute-by-minute) market value. Some days the stock market will be up, other days down. These daily fluctuations can often distract from the long-term view. Today, we look at the result of a ten year holding period for an investor who was considering Applied Materials, Inc. (NASD: AMAT) back in 2015, bought the stock, ignored the market’s ups and downs, and simply held through to today.

AMAT 10-Year Return Details Start date: 05/22/2015 $10,000



05/22/2015 $90,812



05/21/2025 End date: 05/21/2025 Start price/share: $20.14 End price/share: $162.23 Starting shares: 496.52 Ending shares: 559.76 Dividends reinvested/share: $8.50 Total return: 808.09% Average annual return: 24.67% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $90,812.23

The above analysis shows the ten year investment result worked out exceptionally well, with an annualized rate of return of 24.67%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $90,812.23 today (as of 05/21/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 808.09% (something to think about: how might AMAT shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Notice that Applied Materials, Inc. paid investors a total of $8.50/share in dividends over the 10 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 1.84/share, we calculate that AMAT has a current yield of approximately 1.13%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 1.84 against the original $20.14/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 5.61%.

More investment wisdom to ponder:

“It’s not whether you’re right or wrong that’s important, but how much money you make when you’re right and how much you lose when you’re wrong.” — George Soros