“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”
— Warren Buffett
The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a five year holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE: WFC)? Today, we examine the outcome of a five year investment into the stock back in 2020.
|Start date:
|04/02/2020
|
|End date:
|04/01/2025
|Start price/share:
|$27.22
|End price/share:
|$71.31
|Starting shares:
|367.38
|Ending shares:
|417.32
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$5.61
|Total return:
|197.59%
|Average annual return:
|24.37%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$29,756.25
The above analysis shows the five year investment result worked out exceptionally well, with an annualized rate of return of 24.37%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $29,756.25 today (as of 04/01/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 197.59% (something to think about: how might WFC shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
Notice that Wells Fargo & Co paid investors a total of $5.61/share in dividends over the 5 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).
Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 1.6/share, we calculate that WFC has a current yield of approximately 2.24%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 1.6 against the original $27.22/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 8.23%.
One more piece of investment wisdom to leave you with:
“Most investors want to do today what they should have done yesterday.” — Larry Summers