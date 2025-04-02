“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”

The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a five year holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE: WFC)? Today, we examine the outcome of a five year investment into the stock back in 2020.

04/01/2025 End date: 04/01/2025 Start price/share: $27.22 End price/share: $71.31 Starting shares: 367.38 Ending shares: 417.32 Dividends reinvested/share: $5.61 Total return: 197.59% Average annual return: 24.37% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $29,756.25

The above analysis shows the five year investment result worked out exceptionally well, with an annualized rate of return of 24.37%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $29,756.25 today (as of 04/01/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 197.59% (something to think about: how might WFC shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Notice that Wells Fargo & Co paid investors a total of $5.61/share in dividends over the 5 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 1.6/share, we calculate that WFC has a current yield of approximately 2.24%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 1.6 against the original $27.22/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 8.23%.

One more piece of investment wisdom to leave you with:

“Most investors want to do today what they should have done yesterday.” — Larry Summers