“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”

A 10-year holding period can reveal far more about a stock investment than short-term price movements. For Target Corp (NYSE: TGT), the total return over the past decade illustrates how share-price appreciation and dividend reinvestment can work together over time. An investor who put $10,000 into Target stock on 05/06/2016 and reinvested dividends would have seen that investment grow to $22,078.63 by 05/05/2026.

That result represents a total return of 120.84%, or an annualized return of 8.24%. The exercise is straightforward, but it highlights an important point: for mature dividend-paying retailers such as Target, total return is not driven by price alone. Reinvested cash distributions can materially increase ending value over longer periods.

TGT 10-Year Return Details

TGT 10-Year Return Details Start date: 05/06/2016 $10,000



05/06/2016 $22,078



05/05/2026 End date: 05/05/2026 Start price/share: $78.74 End price/share: $128.82 Starting shares: 127.00 Ending shares: 171.43 Dividends reinvested/share: $33.58 Total return: 120.84% Average annual return: 8.24% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $22,078.63

What Drove Target’s 10-Year Total Return?

The result came from two sources:

Share-price appreciation: Target rose from $78.74 to $128.82 per share over the period.

Target rose from $78.74 to $128.82 per share over the period. Dividend income: The company paid $33.58 per share in dividends during the 10-year span, with the calculation assuming those dividends were reinvested into additional shares.

That reinvestment effect is visible in the share count. A starting position of 127.00 shares grew to 171.43 shares by the end of the period. In other words, part of the ending value came from owning more shares, not merely from a higher stock price.

This distinction matters when evaluating dividend stocks. Looking only at the chart of Target’s share price would understate the full economic return earned by a long-term holder. Total return captures the more complete picture because it incorporates both capital gains and cash distributions.

[These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

How Dividend Reinvestment Changed the Outcome

Dividend reinvestment can be especially important over long holding periods because it compounds in two ways. First, each dividend buys additional shares. Second, those additional shares can themselves generate future dividends. Over time, that process can make a meaningful contribution to ending wealth even if the stock’s price appreciation is moderate rather than exceptional.

For Target, the data above show exactly that dynamic. The stock delivered a solid decade-long return, but the reinvested dividends were not incidental. They materially increased the ending share count and therefore the final portfolio value.

Target Dividend Yield and Yield on Cost

Based on the most recent annualized dividend rate of $4.56 per share, TGT has a current yield of approximately 3.54%. Another useful measure is yield on cost, which compares the current annual dividend with the original purchase price rather than the current market price.

Using the 05/06/2016 purchase price of $78.74, Target’s current annualized dividend of $4.56 implies a yield on cost of 5.79%.

That figure is different from the current yield because the denominator is different. Current yield reflects what a new buyer would earn at today’s price, while yield on cost shows how the income stream has grown relative to the original entry price. For long-term dividend investors, that can be a useful way to evaluate the income productivity of a position over time.

Key Takeaways From a Decade in Target Stock

A $10,000 investment in Target stock in May 2016 grew to $22,078.63 by May 2026 with dividends reinvested.

The total return was 120.84% over the 10-year period.

The annualized return was 8.24%.

Dividend reinvestment increased the share count from 127.00 to 171.43 shares.

Total return analysis provides a more complete measure of performance than price change alone.

Long-term results such as these do not move in a straight line. Retail stocks can be affected by shifts in consumer spending, inventory management, margin pressure, competition, and broader economic cycles. Even so, the decade-long outcome for Target demonstrates how patience, reinvested dividends, and disciplined holding periods can shape returns in a large-cap dividend-paying stock.

Here’s one more investment quote before you go:

“Unless you can watch your stock holding decline by 50% without becoming panic-stricken, you should not be in the stock market.” — Warren Buffett