The wisdom of Warren Buffett reflects a value-based philosophy about investing that says investors are buying shares in a business, and encourages strategic thinking about investment time horizon. Before placing a buy order for a stock, a great question we can ask is whether we would still be comfortable making the investment if we couldn’t sell it for many years?

A “buy-and-hold” approach may call for a time horizon that spans a long period of time — maybe even lasting for a twenty year holding period. Suppose such a “buy-and-hold” investor had looked into buying shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) back in 2005. Let’s take a look at how such an investment would have worked out for that buy-and-hold investor:

03/18/2025 End date: 03/18/2025 Start price/share: $60.02 End price/share: $160.81 Starting shares: 166.61 Ending shares: 355.65 Dividends reinvested/share: $80.91 Total return: 471.92% Average annual return: 9.11% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $57,199.85

As shown above, the twenty year investment result worked out well, with an annualized rate of return of 9.11%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 20 years ago into $57,199.85 today (as of 03/18/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 471.92% (something to think about: how might CVX shares perform over the next 20 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Notice that Chevron Corporation paid investors a total of $80.91/share in dividends over the 20 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 6.84/share, we calculate that CVX has a current yield of approximately 4.25%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 6.84 against the original $60.02/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 7.08%.

More investment wisdom to ponder:

“Generally, the greater the stigma or revulsion, the better the bargain.” — Seth Klarman