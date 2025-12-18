“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”

The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a five year holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Franklin Resources Inc (NYSE: BEN)? Today, we examine the outcome of a five year investment into the stock back in 2020.

BEN 5-Year Return Details Start date: 12/18/2020 $10,000



12/18/2020 $12,015



12/17/2025 End date: 12/17/2025 Start price/share: $25.01 End price/share: $23.67 Starting shares: 399.84 Ending shares: 507.62 Dividends reinvested/share: $6.00 Total return: 20.15% Average annual return: 3.74% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $12,015.21

As shown above, the five year investment result worked out as follows, with an annualized rate of return of 3.74%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $12,015.21 today (as of 12/17/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 20.15% (something to think about: how might BEN shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Notice that Franklin Resources Inc paid investors a total of $6.00/share in dividends over the 5 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 1.28/share, we calculate that BEN has a current yield of approximately 5.41%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 1.28 against the original $25.01/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 21.63%.

Here’s one more great investment quote before you go:

“Generally, the greater the stigma or revulsion, the better the bargain.” — Seth Klarman