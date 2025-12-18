“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”
— Warren Buffett
The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a five year holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Franklin Resources Inc (NYSE: BEN)? Today, we examine the outcome of a five year investment into the stock back in 2020.
|Start date:
|12/18/2020
|
|End date:
|12/17/2025
|Start price/share:
|$25.01
|End price/share:
|$23.67
|Starting shares:
|399.84
|Ending shares:
|507.62
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$6.00
|Total return:
|20.15%
|Average annual return:
|3.74%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$12,015.21
As shown above, the five year investment result worked out as follows, with an annualized rate of return of 3.74%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $12,015.21 today (as of 12/17/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 20.15% (something to think about: how might BEN shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
Notice that Franklin Resources Inc paid investors a total of $6.00/share in dividends over the 5 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).
Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 1.28/share, we calculate that BEN has a current yield of approximately 5.41%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 1.28 against the original $25.01/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 21.63%.
Here’s one more great investment quote before you go:
“Generally, the greater the stigma or revulsion, the better the bargain.” — Seth Klarman