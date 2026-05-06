“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”

Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE: XOM) delivered an exceptionally strong five-year total return for investors who bought shares in May 2021 and reinvested dividends. Over the period from 05/06/2021 through 05/05/2026, a hypothetical $10,000 investment grew to $30,480.97, combining substantial share-price appreciation with the compounding effect of dividend reinvestment.

The result is notable not only for its magnitude, but also for what it illustrates about long-duration equity returns in dividend-paying energy stocks: total return is shaped by both capital gains and cash distributions, and reinvested dividends can materially increase ending value over time.

XOM 5-Year Return Details

XOM 5-Year Return Details Start date: 05/06/2021 $10,000



05/06/2021 $30,480



05/05/2026 End date: 05/05/2026 Start price/share: $61.55 End price/share: $154.88 Starting shares: 162.47 Ending shares: 196.84 Dividends reinvested/share: $18.72 Total return: 204.87% Average annual return: 24.97% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $30,480.97

What Drove Exxon Mobil’s Five-Year Return?

The headline figure is straightforward: Exxon Mobil generated a 204.87% total return over the five-year period, equivalent to an average annual return of 24.97%. In practical terms, the investment more than tripled, rising from $10,000 to $30,480.97.

That outcome came from two reinforcing sources:

Share-price appreciation: XOM rose from $61.55 to $154.88 per share.

XOM rose from $61.55 to $154.88 per share. Dividend income: The analysis assumes dividends were reinvested, increasing the share count from 162.47 to 196.84.

This distinction matters. Looking only at price appreciation understates the full shareholder outcome, particularly for a company with a long-established dividend program. Reinvestment converted periodic cash payments into additional shares, which then participated in subsequent gains.

[These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

How Dividend Reinvestment Changed the Result

Over the five years examined here, Exxon Mobil paid $18.72 per share in dividends that were assumed to be reinvested on the ex-dividend date at the closing price. That reinvestment increased the original position by more than 34 shares, lifting the ending share count to 196.84 from 162.47.

For long-term holders, this is the key mechanics of compounding in a dividend stock:

Cash dividends buy incremental shares.

Those new shares receive future dividends.

The larger share base participates in any further stock-price appreciation.

In volatile sectors such as energy, the contribution from dividends can be especially important because it adds a recurring component to total return even when share prices are uneven from year to year.

Current Yield and Yield on Cost

Using the most recent annualized dividend rate of $4.12 per share, XOM has a current indicated yield of approximately 2.66% based on the ending share price of $154.88.

Another useful lens is yield on cost, which compares the current annual dividend to the original purchase price. Based on the initial entry price of $61.55, the $4.12 annualized dividend represents a yield on cost of about 6.69%.

That figure is different from current yield and serves a different purpose. Current yield reflects what a new buyer would receive at today’s share price, while yield on cost shows how the income stream has developed relative to the original capital committed.

Why the Period Matters

The starting point of 2021 is significant. Exxon Mobil entered the period after a difficult stretch for the energy sector, when the industry was emerging from the demand shock and balance-sheet pressure associated with the pandemic period. The subsequent years included a sharp recovery in oil and gas markets, stronger upstream earnings across the sector, and renewed investor attention to capital discipline, cash generation, and shareholder distributions.

That backdrop helps explain why Exxon Mobil’s five-year return was so strong, but it also underscores an important analytical point: returns over any single five-year window are influenced by entry valuation, commodity-price cycles, and the company’s operating and capital-allocation execution. A backward-looking total return result is therefore most useful as a measure of what happened, not as a stand-alone forecast of what must happen next.

Key Takeaways

XOM total return over five years: 204.87%

204.87% Average annual return: 24.97%

24.97% Value of a $10,000 investment: $30,480.97

$30,480.97 Dividends reinvested per share: $18.72

$18.72 Ending share count with reinvestment: 196.84 shares

196.84 shares Current indicated yield: approximately 2.66%

approximately 2.66% Yield on original cost basis: approximately 6.69%

Exxon Mobil’s five-year performance is a clear example of how strong equity appreciation and disciplined dividend reinvestment can combine to produce outsized total returns. For any evaluation of XOM, the most relevant questions remain the durability of cash flows, the resilience of the dividend, capital allocation across commodity cycles, and the valuation at which shares are purchased.

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