The wisdom of Warren Buffett reflects a value-based philosophy about investing that says investors are buying shares in a business, and encourages strategic thinking about investment time horizon. Before placing a buy order for a stock, a great question we can ask is whether we would still be comfortable making the investment if we couldn’t sell it for many years?

A “buy-and-hold” approach may call for a time horizon that spans a long period of time — maybe even lasting for a twenty year holding period. Suppose such a “buy-and-hold” investor had looked into buying shares of Autodesk Inc (NASD: ADSK) back in 2005. Let’s take a look at how such an investment would have worked out for that buy-and-hold investor:

ADSK 20-Year Return Details Start date: 06/23/2005 $10,000



06/20/2025 End date: 06/20/2025 Start price/share: $35.00 End price/share: $297.21 Starting shares: 285.71 Ending shares: 285.71 Dividends reinvested/share: $0.00 Total return: 749.17% Average annual return: 11.29% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $84,991.87

The above analysis shows the twenty year investment result worked out quite well, with an annualized rate of return of 11.29%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 20 years ago into $84,991.87 today (as of 06/20/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 749.17% (something to think about: how might ADSK shares perform over the next 20 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

One more piece of investment wisdom to leave you with:

“Price is what you pay. Value is what you get.” — Warren Buffett