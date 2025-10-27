“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”

Such a great quote from Warren Buffett, highlighting the importance of investment time horizon when considering making an investment. In the short run, who knows what the stock market will do? A week or two after buying any given stock, could the entire stock market fall out of bed? Quite possibly! Should that happen, how would you react? It is an excellent question to think about before hitting the buy button.

For investors who take a multi-year time horizon, the important thing is not what happens in the next week or two, but what the result will be over the long haul. Today, we look at the result investors of the year 2020 experienced, who considered an investment in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASD: AMAT) and decided upon a five year investment time horizon.

AMAT 5-Year Return Details Start date: 10/27/2020 $10,000



10/27/2020 $40,638



10/24/2025 End date: 10/24/2025 Start price/share: $58.83 End price/share: $228.75 Starting shares: 169.98 Ending shares: 177.65 Dividends reinvested/share: $6.24 Total return: 306.37% Average annual return: 32.41% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $40,638.33

The above analysis shows the five year investment result worked out exceptionally well, with an annualized rate of return of 32.41%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $40,638.33 today (as of 10/24/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 306.37% (something to think about: how might AMAT shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Beyond share price change, another component of AMAT’s total return these past 5 years has been the payment by Applied Materials, Inc. of $6.24/share in dividends to shareholders. Automatic reinvestment of dividends can be a wonderful way to compound returns, and for the above calculations we presume that dividends are reinvested into additional shares of stock. (For the purpose of these calcuations, the closing price on ex-date is used).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 1.84/share, we calculate that AMAT has a current yield of approximately 0.80%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 1.84 against the original $58.83/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 1.36%.

One more investment quote to leave you with:

“I rarely think the market is right. I believe non-dividend stocks aren’t much more than baseball cards. They are worth what you can convince someone to pay for it.” — Mark Cuban