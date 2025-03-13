“Someone’s sitting in the shade today because someone planted a tree a long time ago.”
— Warren Buffett
The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a twenty year holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASD: AMD)? Today, we examine the outcome of a twenty year investment into the stock back in 2005.
|Start date:
|03/14/2005
|
|End date:
|03/12/2025
|Start price/share:
|$16.44
|End price/share:
|$100.79
|Starting shares:
|608.27
|Ending shares:
|608.27
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$0.00
|Total return:
|513.08%
|Average annual return:
|9.49%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$61,334.51
As we can see, the twenty year investment result worked out well, with an annualized rate of return of 9.49%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 20 years ago into $61,334.51 today (as of 03/12/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 513.08% (something to think about: how might AMD shares perform over the next 20 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
Another great investment quote to think about:
“Markets are constantly in a state of uncertainty and flux and money is made by discounting the obvious and betting on the unexpected.” — George Soros