The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a twenty year holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASD: AMD)? Today, we examine the outcome of a twenty year investment into the stock back in 2005.

AMD 20-Year Return Details Start date: 03/14/2005 $10,000



03/14/2005 $61,334



03/12/2025 End date: 03/12/2025 Start price/share: $16.44 End price/share: $100.79 Starting shares: 608.27 Ending shares: 608.27 Dividends reinvested/share: $0.00 Total return: 513.08% Average annual return: 9.49% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $61,334.51

As we can see, the twenty year investment result worked out well, with an annualized rate of return of 9.49%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 20 years ago into $61,334.51 today (as of 03/12/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 513.08% (something to think about: how might AMD shares perform over the next 20 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Another great investment quote to think about:

“Markets are constantly in a state of uncertainty and flux and money is made by discounting the obvious and betting on the unexpected.” — George Soros