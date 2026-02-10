The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a decade-long holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NYSE: NCLH)? Today, we examine the outcome of a decade-long investment into the stock back in 2016.

02/17/2026 End date: 02/17/2026 Start price/share: $41.85 End price/share: $24.10 Starting shares: 238.95 Ending shares: 238.95 Dividends reinvested/share: $0.00 Total return: -42.41% Average annual return: -5.37% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $5,756.48

As we can see, the decade-long investment result worked out poorly, with an annualized rate of return of -5.37%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $5,756.48 today (as of 02/17/2026). On a total return basis, that’s a result of -42.41% (something to think about: how might NCLH shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

One more investment quote to leave you with:

“The idea that a bell rings to signal when to get into or out of the stock market is simply not credible. After nearly fifty years in this business, I don’t know anybody who has done it successfully and consistently.” — Jack Bogle