“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”
— Warren Buffett
The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a decade-long holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NYSE: NCLH)? Today, we examine the outcome of a decade-long investment into the stock back in 2016.
|Start date:
|02/18/2016
|
|End date:
|02/17/2026
|Start price/share:
|$41.85
|End price/share:
|$24.10
|Starting shares:
|238.95
|Ending shares:
|238.95
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$0.00
|Total return:
|-42.41%
|Average annual return:
|-5.37%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$5,756.48
As we can see, the decade-long investment result worked out poorly, with an annualized rate of return of -5.37%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $5,756.48 today (as of 02/17/2026). On a total return basis, that’s a result of -42.41% (something to think about: how might NCLH shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
One more investment quote to leave you with:
“The idea that a bell rings to signal when to get into or out of the stock market is simply not credible. After nearly fifty years in this business, I don’t know anybody who has done it successfully and consistently.” — Jack Bogle