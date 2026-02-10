Photo credit: commons.wikimedia.org

“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”

— Warren Buffett

The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a decade-long holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NYSE: NCLH)? Today, we examine the outcome of a decade-long investment into the stock back in 2016.

NCLH 10-Year Return Details
Start date: 02/18/2016
$10,000

02/18/2016		   $5,756

02/17/2026
End date: 02/17/2026
Start price/share: $41.85
End price/share: $24.10
Starting shares: 238.95
Ending shares: 238.95
Dividends reinvested/share: $0.00
Total return: -42.41%
Average annual return: -5.37%
Starting investment: $10,000.00
Ending investment: $5,756.48

As we can see, the decade-long investment result worked out poorly, with an annualized rate of return of -5.37%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $5,756.48 today (as of 02/17/2026). On a total return basis, that’s a result of -42.41% (something to think about: how might NCLH shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

One more investment quote to leave you with:
“The idea that a bell rings to signal when to get into or out of the stock market is simply not credible. After nearly fifty years in this business, I don’t know anybody who has done it successfully and consistently.” — Jack Bogle