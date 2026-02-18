“Someone’s sitting in the shade today because someone planted a tree a long time ago.”
— Warren Buffett
The wisdom of Warren Buffett reflects a value-based philosophy about investing that says investors are buying shares in a business, and encourages strategic thinking about investment time horizon. Before placing a buy order for a stock, a great question we can ask is whether we would still be comfortable making the investment if we couldn’t sell it for many years?
A “buy-and-hold” approach may call for a time horizon that spans a long period of time — maybe even lasting for a two-decade holding period. Suppose such a “buy-and-hold” investor had looked into buying shares of Adobe Inc (NASD: ADBE) back in 2006. Let’s take a look at how such an investment would have worked out for that buy-and-hold investor:
|Start date:
|02/21/2006
|
|End date:
|02/17/2026
|Start price/share:
|$38.10
|End price/share:
|$260.45
|Starting shares:
|262.47
|Ending shares:
|262.47
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$0.00
|Total return:
|583.60%
|Average annual return:
|10.09%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$68,402.47
As we can see, the two-decade investment result worked out quite well, with an annualized rate of return of 10.09%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 20 years ago into $68,402.47 today (as of 02/17/2026). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 583.60% (something to think about: how might ADBE shares perform over the next 20 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
One more investment quote to leave you with:
“Waiting helps you as an investor and a lot of people just can’t stand to wait. If you didn’t get the deferred-gratification gene, you’ve got to work very hard to overcome that.” — Charlie Munger