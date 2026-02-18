The wisdom of Warren Buffett reflects a value-based philosophy about investing that says investors are buying shares in a business, and encourages strategic thinking about investment time horizon. Before placing a buy order for a stock, a great question we can ask is whether we would still be comfortable making the investment if we couldn’t sell it for many years?

A “buy-and-hold” approach may call for a time horizon that spans a long period of time — maybe even lasting for a two-decade holding period. Suppose such a “buy-and-hold” investor had looked into buying shares of Adobe Inc (NASD: ADBE) back in 2006. Let’s take a look at how such an investment would have worked out for that buy-and-hold investor:

ADBE 20-Year Return Details Start date: 02/21/2006 $10,000



02/21/2006 $68,402



02/17/2026 End date: 02/17/2026 Start price/share: $38.10 End price/share: $260.45 Starting shares: 262.47 Ending shares: 262.47 Dividends reinvested/share: $0.00 Total return: 583.60% Average annual return: 10.09% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $68,402.47

As we can see, the two-decade investment result worked out quite well, with an annualized rate of return of 10.09%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 20 years ago into $68,402.47 today (as of 02/17/2026). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 583.60% (something to think about: how might ADBE shares perform over the next 20 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

One more investment quote to leave you with:

“Waiting helps you as an investor and a lot of people just can’t stand to wait. If you didn’t get the deferred-gratification gene, you’ve got to work very hard to overcome that.” — Charlie Munger