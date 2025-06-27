The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a twenty year holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Netflix Inc (NASD: NFLX)? Today, we examine the outcome of a twenty year investment into the stock back in 2005.

NFLX 20-Year Return Details Start date: 06/27/2005 $10,000



06/27/2005 $5,729,064



06/26/2025 End date: 06/26/2025 Start price/share: $2.28 End price/share: $1,306.67 Starting shares: 4,385.96 Ending shares: 4,385.96 Dividends reinvested/share: $0.00 Total return: 57,210.09% Average annual return: 37.35% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $5,729,064.69

As shown above, the twenty year investment result worked out exceptionally well, with an annualized rate of return of 37.35%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 20 years ago into $5,729,064.69 today (as of 06/26/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 57,210.09% (something to think about: how might NFLX shares perform over the next 20 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Another great investment quote to think about:

“Sometimes buying early on the way down looks like being wrong, but it isn’t.” — Seth Klarman