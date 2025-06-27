“Someone’s sitting in the shade today because someone planted a tree a long time ago.”
— Warren Buffett
The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a twenty year holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Netflix Inc (NASD: NFLX)? Today, we examine the outcome of a twenty year investment into the stock back in 2005.
|Start date:
|06/27/2005
|
|End date:
|06/26/2025
|Start price/share:
|$2.28
|End price/share:
|$1,306.67
|Starting shares:
|4,385.96
|Ending shares:
|4,385.96
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$0.00
|Total return:
|57,210.09%
|Average annual return:
|37.35%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$5,729,064.69
As shown above, the twenty year investment result worked out exceptionally well, with an annualized rate of return of 37.35%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 20 years ago into $5,729,064.69 today (as of 06/26/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 57,210.09% (something to think about: how might NFLX shares perform over the next 20 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
Another great investment quote to think about:
“Sometimes buying early on the way down looks like being wrong, but it isn’t.” — Seth Klarman