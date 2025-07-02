“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”

The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a ten year holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE: RL)? Today, we examine the outcome of a ten year investment into the stock back in 2015.

RL 10-Year Return Details Start date: 07/02/2015 $10,000



07/02/2015 $24,726



07/01/2025 End date: 07/01/2025 Start price/share: $134.76 End price/share: $272.10 Starting shares: 74.21 Ending shares: 90.89 Dividends reinvested/share: $23.72 Total return: 147.31% Average annual return: 9.47% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $24,726.72

The above analysis shows the ten year investment result worked out well, with an annualized rate of return of 9.47%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $24,726.72 today (as of 07/01/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 147.31% (something to think about: how might RL shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Notice that Ralph Lauren Corp paid investors a total of $23.72/share in dividends over the 10 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 3.65/share, we calculate that RL has a current yield of approximately 1.34%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 3.65 against the original $134.76/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 0.99%.

More investment wisdom to ponder:

“All intelligent investing is value investing: acquiring more that you are paying for. You must value the business in order to value the stock.” — Charlie Munger