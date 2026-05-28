Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE: CAH) illustrates how long-term equity returns are built through a combination of share-price appreciation, cash dividends, and disciplined reinvestment. Over the 20-year period from 05/30/2006 to 05/27/2026, a $10,000 investment in CAH grew to $65,976.29 with dividends reinvested, producing a total return of 559.49% and an annualized return of 9.89%.

That result is notable not simply because the ending value is materially higher, but because it highlights the mechanics of compounding. In CAH’s case, dividend reinvestment meaningfully increased the share count over time, allowing later distributions and price gains to compound on a larger base.

CAH 20-Year Return Details

CAH 20-Year Return Details Start date: 05/30/2006 $10,000



05/30/2006 $65,976



05/27/2026 End date: 05/27/2026 Start price/share: $66.15 End price/share: $199.84 Starting shares: 151.17 Ending shares: 330.01 Dividends reinvested/share: $37.94 Total return: 559.49% Average annual return: 9.89% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $65,976.29

Put simply, CAH delivered a strong long-term total return over this period. An investor who committed $10,000 in 2006 and reinvested every dividend would have ended with 330.01 shares worth $65,976.29 by 05/27/2026. These figures were computed using the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.

Why Dividend Reinvestment Mattered

Dividend-paying stocks are often evaluated too narrowly through current yield alone. For long holding periods, the more important question is how distributions interact with time and reinvestment. In this case, Cardinal Health paid $37.94 per share in cumulative dividends over the 20-year span examined above. Reinvesting those payments steadily increased the investor’s ownership stake.

The effect is visible in the share count. The initial $10,000 purchase bought 151.17 shares, but reinvestment increased that total to 330.01 shares by the end of the period. In other words, dividends did not just provide income; they also acquired additional shares that could themselves appreciate and generate future dividends.

Key Takeaways From This 20-Year CAH Investment

Initial investment: $10,000.00

Ending value: $65,976.29

Total return: 559.49%

Annualized return: 9.89%

Share count growth through reinvestment: 151.17 to 330.01 shares

These figures underscore a central point in long-duration equity investing: the headline return is only part of the story. The path to that return often depends heavily on dividend policy, reinvestment discipline, and the ability of the business to continue generating cash over long cycles.

Current Yield and Yield on Cost

Based on the most recent annualized dividend rate of $2.0632 per share, CAH has a current yield of approximately 1.03% using the $199.84 ending share price in this analysis. A related metric is yield on cost, which measures the current annual dividend against the original purchase price rather than the current market value.

Using the original entry price of $66.15 per share, CAH’s current annualized dividend implies a yield on cost of about 1.56%. Yield on cost does not measure future return potential, but it is a useful way to illustrate how a growing or persistent dividend stream can look different from the perspective of a long-term holder.

What This Says About Long-Term Stock Returns

A 20-year holding period captures multiple market environments, changes in valuation, and shifts in company fundamentals. That makes long-run total return analysis more informative than a short snapshot of price performance. For CAH, the record over this period shows that modest current yield can still contribute meaningfully to overall wealth creation when paired with reinvestment and time.

It also highlights an important distinction: price return and total return are not the same. Share-price appreciation from $66.15 to $199.84 was significant on its own, but the full investment outcome was stronger because dividends were reinvested along the way. For dividend stocks in particular, total return is usually the more relevant measure.

“In the short run, the market is a voting machine but in the long run, it is a weighing machine.” — Benjamin Graham